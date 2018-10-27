Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Regional Council has given a car yard approval for extension works.
Bundaberg Regional Council has given a car yard approval for extension works. supergenijalac
Business

Bundy car yard showroom extension gets green light

Carolyn Booth
by
27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAZDA will extend its Takalvan St showroom after its development application for a material change of use was approved by Bundaberg Regional Council this week.

This application sought to place under cover or enclose activities already occurring within the existing Mazda area, those being the display of new Mazda vehicles for sale, preparing newly sold vehicles for handover to owners and undercover parking of demonstration vehicles.

The impetus of the development was to comply with the dealer's franchise agreement with Mazda including the need to provide a minimum showroom area to accommodate a specified minimum number of display vehicles, a delivery room/pre-delivery bay separate to the showroom and sheltered parking for demonstration vehicles.

According to the development application the approval won't change the total area allocated to Mazda on-site, which means there can't and won't be any increase in stock numbers, staff or customer numbers.

bundy business council
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sleep is simply the best medicine

    Sleep is simply the best medicine

    Lifestyle From monitoring your shut eye to giving your bedroom a blissful makeover, follow these steps to ensure sweet dreams,

    • 27th Oct 2018 4:59 AM
    Bundy MPs call out Deputy Premier over SEQ funding push

    premium_icon Bundy MPs call out Deputy Premier over SEQ funding push

    Politics Political wheelers, city dealers

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy court: Stealing 'dare' leads to $500 fine

    premium_icon Bundy court: Stealing 'dare' leads to $500 fine

    Crime Woman who hid alcohol in a shopping bag was caught on CCTV

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    premium_icon STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    Property The property could be subdivided into six residential blocks

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners