Bundy car yard showroom extension gets green light

MAZDA will extend its Takalvan St showroom after its development application for a material change of use was approved by Bundaberg Regional Council this week.

This application sought to place under cover or enclose activities already occurring within the existing Mazda area, those being the display of new Mazda vehicles for sale, preparing newly sold vehicles for handover to owners and undercover parking of demonstration vehicles.

The impetus of the development was to comply with the dealer's franchise agreement with Mazda including the need to provide a minimum showroom area to accommodate a specified minimum number of display vehicles, a delivery room/pre-delivery bay separate to the showroom and sheltered parking for demonstration vehicles.

According to the development application the approval won't change the total area allocated to Mazda on-site, which means there can't and won't be any increase in stock numbers, staff or customer numbers.