Bundy car wash boom set to clean up

COMING SOON: There are plenty of car wash businesses on the horizon, including this site on Johanna Blvd.

COMING SOON: There are plenty of car wash businesses on the horizon, including this site on Johanna Blvd. Mike Knott BUN170718CARWASH1

KEEPING your car clean is about to get twice as easy, with the number of car washes in the Rum City set to more than double, taking the number from three to seven, including a first for Bargara.

Already approved, operational works for the facility along Bauer St at Bargara are now before Bundaberg Regional Council, while Stockland Bundaberg has just had a car wash given the green light, offering shoppers the chance to have their car cleaned while picking up their groceries.

Nathan Teske is the man behind the new Bargara car wash, with Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes coming on board to construct the facility.

Kleidon office manager Melissa Steele said the car and dog wash would offer residents and visitors the chance to clean up without having to venture into Bundaberg.

"It's exciting to be able to work with Nathan to make it come to life,” she said.

"All the behind the scenes infrastructure is taking place and hopefully very soon we'll be able to get on site and see some activity happen.

"Down at Bargara it fits perfectly, you've got people down at the beach ... Bargara's growing with more houses and popping up everywhere and people also visiting on holidays.

"It's created that market for a car wash down there.”

COMING SOON: The car wash under construction on Johanna Blvd. Mike Knott BUN170718CARWASH2

Stockland Bundaberg is also set to offer a car wash facility, with centre manager Peter Cocking confirming the plans.

"Stockland recently received approval from Bundaberg Regional Council for the development of a car wash at Stockland Bundaberg Shopping Centre,” he said.

"Stockland plans to introduce a hand car washing service in the Woolworths section of the centre car park in the near future.

"We look forward to updating our customers with further information once available.”

There are currently three operating car washes in Bundy, Puddles in East Bundaberg and Nemo's in North Bundy and Johanna Blvd.

Construction on a second car wash in Johanna Blvd is underway, closer to the airport, with a sign advertising a third one coming soon next to Bunnings.