Bundy car dealer hits accelerator with proposal to expand

A FRANCHISE agreement between Ross Gray and Mazda has a local car dealership switching gears.

An application to extend the existing Mazda showroom at Avoca was submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council last week.

Located at 101 Takalvan St, the proposed development would extend the motoring giant's showroom to the south-east and over a portion of the current outdoor sale yard.

This would see the showroom increase in gross floor area by 86.515m2 if the application was approved.

DEVELOPMENT: Proposed extension to Mazda on Takalvan St, Bundaberg. Contributed

The report, prepared and lodged by Insite SJC, stressed despite the expansion to the space, the total area within the site available for Mazda would remain unchanged.

"There cannot be and will not be any resultant increase in stock numbers and therefore no associated increase in staff and customer numbers,” the report stated.

According to Insite SJC, the changes were proposed so as to comply with the dealer's franchise agreement with Mazda, including the requirement to provide a minimum showroom area to accommodate a specified minimum number of display vehicles; a delivery room/pre-delivery bay separate to the showroom; and sheltered parking for demonstration vehicles.

"This application simply seeks to place under cover or enclose activities already occurring within the existing Mazda area, being display of new Mazda vehicles for sale, preparing newly sold vehicles for handover to owners, and undercover parking of demonstration vehicles,” the report stated.

DEVELOPMENT: Proposed extension to Mazda dealership on Takalvan St, Bundaberg. Contributed

To achieve this, the proposal also seeks to shift the existing delivery area and undercover parking, with the former currently located within the existing showroom.

"The new enclosed delivery area will be to the north-east of the showroom and able to be closed off from the showroom proper. The undercover parking for the demonstration vehicles will also be to the north-east of the showroom over current impervious area and still be defined as outdoor sales,” the report stated.

Currently, the Mazda dealership area takes up 1600m2 of Ross Gray Motor City's various motor vehicle showrooms and sale yards (2.011ha).