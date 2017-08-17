Bundy can't get enough of Spell

BOHO: The Sayulita Frill Gown by Spell and the Gypsy Collective.

FLORAL, gorgeous, springtime, fun.

It's the theme of Spell and the Gypsy Collective's new clothing range and it has Bundaberg boho lovers in a spin.

The whimsical Flower Child collection was dropped nationwide on Wednesday with Haight and Ashbury Boutique on Bourbong St selling out on most of the pieces in a matter of hours.

Owner Kylie Giles said within three hours of opening the store, the new range "walked out the door”.

"Every time we receive a new drop from Spell it goes really fast but on Wednesday everything went super quickly,” Ms Giles said.

"We had so many ladies waiting for the collection because it features lots of really sought-after pieces.”

The brand, founded by Byron Bay sisters Elizabeth and Isabella Briedis in 2009, has garnered a huge following over the years.

Their style focuses on floaty, floral dresses, lace gowns and clothing with a feminine, bohemian edge.

Ms Giles put the popularity of the newest collection down to its "beautiful spring design”.

"There's a lot of pastels and turquoise florals, perfect for the warmer weather,” Ms Giles said.

"The colours are beautiful and it is really light weight, really feminine and is flattering on everyone,” she said.