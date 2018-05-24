Bundy cane crush forecast in

Allan Dingle is happy with the way the cane season has ended, with the crush around the corner. Photo: MAX FLEET cane2005

THE cane season is almost upon us, pretty soon parts of the region will be showered in black snow while others will be looking out for locomotives.

In last month's Bundaberg Canegrowers newsletter chairman Allan Dingle outlined the current predictions for this year's crush.

"We have spoken to Bundaberg Sugar regarding the 2018 estimate and crush arrangements. Most estimates are in and total 1,500,000 tonnes, Millaquin has 832,000 and Bingera 668,000,” Mr Dingle said.

"Both mills will operate in six day mode. (The) suggested start dates are 18 June for Millaquin and 2 July for Bingera.

"Finish dates are 10 November for Millaquin and 2 November for Bingera.

"The three week season length difference is not ideal. Unfortunately the estimate dictates season length and the inability to transfer cane makes it almost impossible to even up start and finish dates.”

Further on his is update, Mr Dingle said they have renegotiated the cane haulage allowance for the 2018 season.

Discussing how the weather has contributed to the season so far, he said while some farms were lucky enough to get a storm with "worthwhile” totals, last month was quite dry across the region.

"We've had enough heat for continued growth and those who are still irrigating will see productivity increases,” Mr Dingle said.

He said a bit of rain before the crush begins would be welcome.

For more information on the haulage allowance visit Bundaberg Canegrowers https://bit.ly/2rJUmqD.