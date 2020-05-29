Menu
Bundaberg Labor candidate Tom Smith. Picture: Mike Knott.
Bundy candidate’s position on assisted dying

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
29th May 2020 2:00 PM
BUNDABERG'S Labor candidate Tom Smith said he supports voluntary assisted dying, but believes the Premier's decision to refer the legislation to the Queensland Law Reform Commission was the right one.

The commission is to deliver draft legislation to the attorney-general next March - five months after the election.

"We need to make sure there's a legislation that supports dignity at end of life but we need to make sure, especially in Queensland, we come up with the legislation that represents the community groups, the religious groups, and the political groups in a way that is uniquely for Queenslanders," Mr Smith said.

"What we want to make sure is that there is legislation that comes to the floor that has basically encompassed all ideas."

Mr Smith said he had explained his position to local Dying with Dignity members.

