Bundy candidates agree to restrict material at voting booths

LOCAL political candidates put their differences aside to sign a formal document, agreeing to stop handing how-to-vote cards directly outside Bundaberg area's polling booths.

This would have come under effect at 6pm once all candidates agreed to sign it, to reduce concerns voters might have about the potential spread of coronavirus.

All the candidates were understood to have agreed to sign it, with only two in Bargara and Gin Gin yet to do so by 4pm.

Election material including how-to-vote cards would be placed on a table near each polling station in the local government area.

Candidates could replace the material but they can't wear promotional material when doing so within the 50 metre exclusion zone.

They would also have one promotional poster of themselves in that area.

Incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey first presented the document at 2.30pm outside the Bundaberg polling booth, and initially signed by mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn.

The terms in the document would end on the Friday evening before the election.

Cr Blackburn said handing out pieces of paper to voters was not responsible considering the federal and state governments were warning people to become socially isolated.

"And less and less people are wanting to touch any of our pieces of paper anyway," she said.

"I understand we've gone to a lot expense to get our how-to-vote cards ready and to try and change people's minds at the last minute, but I think let the people decide and this is democracy at its best."

Cr Dempsey said it had taken several drafts to prepare the document, and that he was grateful to the candidates for signing it.

"We can't go through the ECQ, we can't go through any government departments because they have to remain independent of the process as well," Cr Dempsey said.

"Hopefully this will make it safer for the community to come along and exercise their democratic rights," he said.

The conditions did not affect mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony as he was not handing out election material.

"I'm just using my speech, my social media," Mr Anthony said after signing the document.

"It's good to know that the public knows that we're taking risk precautions."

Division 9 candidate May Mitchell supported the document, but said candidates were not forced to do so.

They were choosing the health of the community, and of volunteers, before their own political campaign, Mrs Mitchell said.