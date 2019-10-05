Bundy can contend with the others

NETBALL: Bundaberg’s open coach Sandy Baker is confident the team has what it takes to do well at the Queensland Premier League titles.

The Rum City will compete at the state titles today in Brisbane after just getting into the finals as one of the best second placed teams after the zone competition.

The team will play against South Coast, Goodna Sapphires and Toowoomba in Pool B with the top two sides qualifying for the finals tomorrow.

And Baker is confident the side can be one of the best despite not being the best to come out of the zone earlier this year.

“We’ve been doing well, we’re prepared and excited,” she said. “Realistically we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re underdogs.”

Baker said the focus was on the team’s defence and making sure oppositions found it tough to score goals.

“We’ve been working on it a lot, it can win us games,” she said. “We need to focus on not turning the ball over.”

Baker has also given the team the licence to shoot as well. “We’re going to go all out,” she said.

“Go for a fast start and perform above expectations.

“I think we should be able to compete and be able to do well.”

Baker said teams should underestimate Bundaberg at its own peril. “Our defence will step up, the girls will step up and our attack will do well.

“If we can do that who knows what we can do at the titles.”

Bundaberg plays South Coast at 10.30am this morning before facing Goodna Sapphires at 1.30pm.

The side then faces Toowoomba later in the day at 4.30pm before finals are held tomorrow.

SQUAD: Natasha Cross, Riley Dallas, Grace Whaleboat, Piper Nolan, Katie Jay Illingsworth, Jaizdon Corrigan, Kaylee Eagan, Breanna Simpson, Briony Thompson, Rachel Maher, Laney Thorpe, Tiff Wolff (Assistant coach), Karen Holloway (manager), Sandy Baker (coach)