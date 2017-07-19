Bundy camper trailer manufacturer rolls out new model

NEW MODEL: Dave Willoughby and Todd Burrows with the powder-coated framework of the new XC-1 camper trailer from Kelly Campers.

THEY'RE the locals with a passion for camping like no other and they're determined to prove it to the rest of the country.

The team at Kelly Campers has been selected to compete for the title of Camper Trailer Australia's Camper Trailer of the Year again and this time plan to showcase their latest innovation the XC-1.

Half the price of its big brother the Glenrowan II, Kelly Campers owner Dave Willoughby said the camper was more compact and family oriented.

"People want Australian-made and cost efficiency,” Mr Willoughby said.

"It's designed for people with families and people who work - it's perfect for weekend getaways.

"Wherever you want to explore, it will be behind you the whole way.”

While smaller than the previous campers, Mr Willoughby said the CX-1 was just as tough. Instead of a bed there is the option to have a roof-top tent.

The alterations not only cut the price but also make the camper significantly lighter, opening up the range of vehicles able to tow it.

The camper trailer will be released next Thursday at a Gold Coast show, but Mr Willoughby said the company already had a Bundaberg couple interested in purchasing the first one.

After coming second in this year's Camper Trailer of the Year with the Glenrowan II, Mr Willoughby said his team was keen to come out victorious next time around.

"We want to be the next Bundaberg icon, the next Bundaberg Rum.”

Kelly Campers was also recently named the 2017 Industrial Manufacturing Business of the Year at the Bundaberg Business Excellence Awards.

For more information, click here or phone 4153 1417.