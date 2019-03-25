Bundy cake shop reveals best selling treat

Bundabergs very own Queen of Cakes Stefanie Hale is being swamped for orders across her delicious range of cakes, and her business isnt showing any sign of slowing despite widespread reports across the Bundaberg region of a declining retail market.

STEFANIE Hale is being swamped for orders across her delicious range of desserts, and her business isn't showing any sign of slowing despite widespread reports across the Bundaberg region of a declining retail market.

Stefanie said her store, Michel's at Hinkler Central, had experienced an unprecedented start to the sales year with orders through the roof, particularly for one of her signature specialities.

The secret ingredient? Carrots.

"The carrot has long been touted as a delicious vege for dinner and thrown into your lunch time salad, but it goes so much further than that, she said.

"It's a weight-loss friendly food and linked to many health benefits.”

Full of vitamins and fibre, Ms Hale said it came as little surprise to her that many customers kept coming back for her own favourite, the carrot cake, and accompanied by coffees - and lots of them, with Ms Hale estimating nearly 1500 last month.

"We've sold 99 carrot cakes in recent weeks - that's a lot of carrot,” she said.

"It's our best seller and ahead of Easter madness next month, it looks likely those numbers will double across April.”

Since buying the business, Ms Hale said she'd introduced freshly made sandwiches and salads.

Growing up, she said she always surrounded by food.

"Before I became a franchisee I was in property renovation for more than six years and worked in the local post office,” she said.

"I loved my jobs but I really wanted to find a business that would give me more independence.”

"Growing up around food with parents who shared that passion gave me those baby steps to one day owning my own restaurant. And here we are.”

Today, both Stefanie's daughters, 15 and 17, are reliving the same baby steps as they work alongside her in store.

"We're a team of 12 here at Michel's Bundaberg and we are like family. We treat each other as one and we all value customer service,” she said.

"It has been so rewarding teaching the ropes to our team and especially as a mum to help build the confidence of my girls with their skills in business.”