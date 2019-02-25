Bundy cake shop closes doors

BUNDABERG CBD cake shop Koodos has closed.

A post on the Koodos Chris's Exquisite edible Gifts & Cafe Facebook page said the store had stopped taking orders.

"We regret to inform you that our shop in the CBD is now closed,” the post read.

"We are unable to take further orders. Thank you for your support in the past.”

Owner Chris Lindemeier opened the cake shop in September 2017 after CBD stalwart Lushus Cakes finished up after 65 years.

When the cake shop opened, Ms Lindermeier said she was passionate about baking.

Koodos has closed. Crystal Jones

"I have been doing cakes since before I was born,” she told the NewsMail.

"Baking is in my blood.”

Locals took to Facebook to say they were sad to see the shop close its doors.

"So very very sad to see this amazing store close,” Jody Holt said.

"Thank you for the gorgeous cakes you have created for us.”

Helen McLaughlin said it was a shame as she loved their coffee and cake and hoped they'd reopen soon.

"So sad to hear this,” Jeanette Wimbus wrote. "I really enjoyed your store and creations.”