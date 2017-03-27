31°
Bundy cafe owner 'stuck in Mackay' as Debbie bears down

Eliza Goetze
| 27th Mar 2017 2:50 PM
CAMEL-CINO: Alchemy Well-being Cafe owner Bernadette Leonard pours a camel milk coffee.
CAMEL-CINO: Alchemy Well-being Cafe owner Bernadette Leonard pours a camel milk coffee.

INSTEAD of making coffees tomorrow morning, Bundaberg business owner Bernadette Leonard will be sheltering from Cyclone Debbie.

The Alchemy Well-Being Cafe owner is stuck in Mackay after visiting her father in hospital.

"We're battening down the hatches,” Ms Leonard said.

"It's a bloody big cyclone ... (they're saying) it's going to be bigger than Yasi.”

PREPARED: Bundaberg cafe owner Bernadette Leonard snapped SES volunteers in Mackay, where she is stuck ahead of Cyclone Debbie&#39;s arrival.
PREPARED: Bundaberg cafe owner Bernadette Leonard snapped SES volunteers in Mackay, where she is stuck ahead of Cyclone Debbie's arrival.

Ms Leonard posted on the cafe's Facebook page advising the shop would be closed and spoke to the NewsMail from the balcony of Mackay Base Hospital where she watched the wind whip up nearby trees and around buildings.

"It's pretty bloody windy.

"There are gusts of wind and the rain is being whipped by the wind.

"When you're driving all you can see is grey.”

Ms Leonard is staying with her mother and sister in a unit in the centre of town, where SES volunteers were today moving through helping prepare properties for the brewing storm, which is expected to hit Mackay tonight and continue its activity into tomorrow morning.

WILD WEATHER: A doorway sand bagged in Shute Harbour today in preparation for Cyclone Debbie.
WILD WEATHER: A doorway sand bagged in Shute Harbour today in preparation for Cyclone Debbie.

"We've got everything ready ... we've got a water line drawn up and sandbags around the edge of the tilt-a-doors.

"We went and got batteries because we've been told we'll be without power for up to 3-5 days; we've got non-perishable food (and) water.

"We're staying in a brick unit - it will be more the street stuff that will be flying around.”

She said there had already been flooding in the street after heavy on rain on Thursday night.

"When I was driving (today) there was bumper-to-bumper traffic, people heading out of town.”

ON THE MOVE: Cyclone Debbie at 8am this morning.
ON THE MOVE: Cyclone Debbie at 8am this morning.

Having been through cyclones before, including once when she was pregnant, Ms Leonard isn't too concerned in the face of Debbie.

"People who haven't been through it before are asking questions,” she said.

"I'm fine.

"I was hoping to fly down tomorrow because my son's flying in from Darwin, but now he can't get in 'til Wednesday because (all the planes are) cancelled.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  alchemy well-being cafe bundaberg cyclone debbie mackay weather

