Bundy cafe owner spends $60,000 to tackle huge power bill

POWER PRICE PROMISES: Deputy Leader of the Opposition Tim Mander and Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee, who is one local business owner struggling with power costs. Katie Hall

BUNDABERG cafe owner Tracey McPhee was forking out more than $50,000 a year for electricity until just last year.

But, Ms McPhee says, it was only when she was told that her bill was about to soar even higher from 2020, when her energy provider would reclassify her use of more than 100,000 kilowatts as "big business” that she took action.

She said that increase would would have "crippled” her business.

So she invested $60,000 to install solar panels, and switched her kitchen to gas.

"It will take me six years to get my money back that I invested, but we had to do it,” Ms McPhee, who owns popular CBD cafe Alowishus Delicious, said.

"Come 2020, if we were put on that bill we would have to shut up shop.”

"(Power) is our second biggest expense, other than wages.

"I'd advise other businesses to look at their bills to make sure they are under those 100,000 kilowatts.”

Ms McPhee shared her story today with Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander, who was in Bundaberg.

Mr Mander has promised electricity price relief under an LNP government for both businesses and residents.

He said the LNP would ramp up competition to bring down prices.

"We have two polices we are confident will bring down costs,” Mr Mander told the NewsMail in an exclusive one-on-one session.

"The first one is increasing competition - and by restructuring the generators from two to three ... at the moment those two generators have a vast majority hold,” Mr Mander said.

He said an additional investment of $150 million on top of the existing $500 million uniform tariff policy was the other key change.

"What we're going to do is change the uniform tariff policy - it's going to stay - but it will go from the retail arm of Ergon, to the distribution arm. We're also going to add $150 million a year.”

"That will mean the distributor can charge retailers at a rate below cost to allow them to enter the market.”

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the LNP's promises to introduce regional competition would "add $400 to every regional household electricity bill.”

"Under Labor, regional electricity prices are going down - down 1.3 per cent as of 1 July.

"The Palaszczuk Government is also investing nearly half-a-billion dollars this year to underwrite regional power bills so that customers in Bundaberg are paying a comparable rate to customers in the south-east corner.

"So when competition in the south-east corner drives down electricity prices, this flows on to regional Queensland, driving down electricity prices.”

Ms McPhee said she wants to see promises to lower power bills delivered across the region.

"The LNP have said they will introduce competition - but right now there is no incentive for Ergon to reduce prices,” she said.

"I can't say (to Ergon) 'I just won't have power from you' - I wouldn't be able to run my business. They need to bring in competition to reduce prices.”