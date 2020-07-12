Bundy cafe owner encourages Australia to visit region

BUNDABERG TOURISM: The Windmill Cafe's Joey Caruana took out gold at the Tourism Cafes and Catering Services category at the Queensland Tourism Awards. Picture: Paul Beutel.

BUNDABERG woke up with Today on Friday, when the owner of one popular business appeared on the morning news show.

BUNDABERG TOURISM: The Windmill Cafe Bargara's Joey Caruana appeared on Today to showcase the beautiful region.

The Windmill Cafe Bargara’s Joey Caruana appeared on the Today show to highlight the amazing tourism attractions and encourage visitors to soak up the sun, flavours and surroundings that the region has to offer.

“Welcome to the Windmill Cafe Bargara, the Queensland award-winning gold medallist for tourism,” Mr Caruana said in the live broadcast.

“(Bundaberg is) the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, we offer amazing experiences off the reef and of course our amazing produce where we in the Bundaberg region supply 25% of Australia’s fruit and vegetables.

“We have the most amazing produce, cafes, restaurants, beaches and of course we have things called turtles soon, so feel free to come and visit us – we’re ready to go.”

The Windmill Cafe's Joey Caruana. Picture: Paul Beutel

Allowing 30 seconds for six selected tourism operators in Queensland to showcase the experiences within their surroundings, from Mena Creek and Charleville, to Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Currumbin, the cafe owner excelled at boasting about the beautiful region.

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive officer Katherine Reid said Bundaberg Tourism and The Windmill Café jumped at the opportunity to work with Tourism and Events Queensland and Today to give a shout-out to Bundaberg and the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

“We appreciate the opportunity to stand alongside the major destinations of Queensland on a national platform and wave the flag for the regional tourism experiences of our great state,” Ms Reid said.

“As the Queensland border (reopened yesterday), we were delighted to have Joey from the Windmill Café Bargara feature on national television to welcome our interstate visitors on behalf of the whole region.

“Anyone who has visited the iconic café has experienced the warm and genuine hospitality that Joey and his team, and indeed the whole region, is known for.”

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid. Picture: Mike Knott.

Last year, The Windmill Cafe was awarded first place for the Tourism Cafes and Catering Services category at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

Ms Reid said this exciting achievement and beating major competition was proof that Bundaberg is home to the best produce and food experiences in the state.

“Right throughout lockdown and reopening, we have been receiving so many messages of support and longing from people around Australia who miss our warm winter sunshine and our welcoming community.

“Tourism is a major industry for Bundaberg, with many small businesses across all sectors dependant on the visitor economy (and) national exposure on Today was an valuable opportunity to share our region’s tourism offering with potential guests, and there was no better person to extend that invitation than Joey.”

To see the full segment on Today, click here.