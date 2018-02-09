BUNDY BY-ELECTIONS: Everything you need to know

TIME TO VOTE: Judy Church arrives to vote at the pre-polling station in Maryborough Street.

VOTERS in Division 8 and Division 10 head to the polls tomorrow.

Many voters have been confused about where and when to vote, and what division they live in, so the NewsMail has put together a comprehensive guide of everything you need to know.

The dual by-elections are being held after David Batt won the seat of Bundaberg at November's state election and Peter Heuser resigned due to ill health in January.

Five polling booths are open tomorrow from 8am-6pm:

Churches of Christ, Twyford Street, Avoca

Branyan Road State School, Branyan Drive, Branyan

Bundaberg West Baptist Church Hall, Avoca Street, Millbank

Thabeban State School, Goodwood Road, Thabeban

Walkervale State School, Water Street, Walkervale

Voters in both divisions can vote at all booths.

Assisted wheelchair access is available at the Avoca, Thabeban and Walkervale booths.

Bundaberg Regional Council Division 8. Bundaberg Regional Council

Division 8 is based on the suburbs of Avoca, Branyan and Millbank.

Bundaberg Regional Council Division 10. Bundaberg Regional Council

Division 10 is based on the suburbs of Walkervale and Avenell Heights.

The Division 8 candidates, in ballot order, are Jane Truscott, Steve Cooper and David Facer.

The Division 10 candidates, in ballot order, are Crystal Jones, John Learmonth, Tim Sayre and Lynne Forgan.

More than a thousand people have already voted in pre-polling, which closes at 6pm tonight, and hundreds have applied for postal votes, which must be returned to the ECQ by February 20.

Pre-poll voting is at Shops 12 and 3, 9 Maryborough Street.

Voting is compulsory and failing to do so may result in a 126.15 fine.

In Queensland, optional preferential voting is used in council elections, which means people can just vote one or they can choose to number some or all of the boxes in the order of their preference.