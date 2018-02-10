BUNDY BY-ELECTIONS: Cooper, Learmonth leading the way

What we know

Steve Cooper leads Division 8 after 73 per cent of the vote has been counted

Cooper has 2289 votes, David Facer 1635 votes and Jane Truscott 738 votes

John Learmonth leads Division 10 after 67 per cent of the vote has been counted

Learmonth 1683 votes, Tim Sayre 1186 votes, Lynne Forgan 853 votes and Crystal Jones 540 votes

UPDATE 8.40PM: It appears Steve Cooper will win the race for Div 8.

With 73 per cent of the vote counted he has 2289 votes and a lead over second-placed David Facer with 1635 votes.

Jane Truscott trails in third place on 738 votes.

The race has tightened slightly in Division 10 with John Learmonth holding a 497-vote lead against Tim Sayre.

Lynne Forgan (20 per cent) and Crystal Jones (12 per cent) will not be able to win it from here.

UPDATE 7.20PM: The race is tightening in Div 8 but Steve Cooper still has a strong lead.

With 40 per cent of the vote counted, Cooper has 1149 votes, David Facer 990 votes and Jane Truscott 446 votes.

John Learmonth is dominating the race in Div 10 with 879 votes after 33 per cent of the vote counted.

Sayre is in second spot with 486 votes with Lynne Forgan nipping at his heels with 420 votes.

Crystal Jones sits in fourth spot on 292 votes.

About 33 per cent of the vote has been counted in Div 10.

UPDATE 7PM: The tally count is coming in fast with John Learmonth maintaining his commanding lead after five booths have been counted in the race for Div 10.

Learmonth has 43 per cent of the vote.

Lynne Forgan and Tim Sayre are battling it out for second place.

Crystal Jones is in fourth spot.

About 12 per cent of the vote has been counted.

UPDATE 6.30PM: Counting has begun in earnest with Steve Cooper (Div 8) and John Learmonth (Div 10) taking early leads in their respective divisions.

More than 13,000 residents were registered to vote in the by-election.

With three of 13 booths counted, Cooper has 56 per cent of the vote with David Facer in second place with 27 per cent and Jane Truscott running third on 16 per cent.

EARLIER

FOR seven Division 8 and 10 candidates, today represents the end of a tight, intense four-week campaign.

For two lucky candidates, it marks the beginning of their local government careers as councillors of the Bundaberg Regional Council.

It was quiet at the five combined polling booths as candidates made last-minute pitches to undecided voters.

Candidates and those casting their ballots did their best to stay cool in the hot conditions.

The Division 8 candidates were at Churches of Christ just after lunch.

David Facer said it had been a tough campaign but he had enjoyed it nonetheless.

BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Rachel Allard, David Facer and Russell Williams. Jim Alouat

"Tomorrow morning I'm going to mate's wedding regardless," he said.

Steve Cooper said he felt confident.

BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Steve Cooper with Judith and Glenn Hopwood. Jim Alouat

"I'm comfortable with whatever happens," he said.

"It's all about putting your hand up and giving it a go and giving it your best shot."

Jane Truscott said it had been a positive day.

BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Lex Roberts, Jane Truscott, Ian Hunt and Chris Lucas. Jim Alouat

"I have no predictions but I certainly hope that I win," she said.

"I've always been committed but I more committed now to independence.

"I think it's critical especially on council to have an independent voice."

Meanwhile at Walkervale State School Division 10 candidates and their volunteers were busy chatting to voters.

John Learmonth, surrounded by his partner and daughter, predicted a close race.

BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Gillan McCracken, John Learmonth and his daughter Candice Learmonth. Jim Alouat

He said having the support of family and friends meant the world to him.

"It brings a tear to my eye to be honest," he said.

"It's very emotional."

Lynne Forgan echoed those sentiments.

BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Candidate Lynne Forgan talking to voters. Jim Alouat

"My family has come down from Rockhampton to help and that means a lot," she said

"Tonight, we will celebrate what we have done."

Tim Sayre said he felt that his message was getting through to voters.

BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Chris Foley, Tim Sayre and Greg Smith. Jim Alouat

He said he would thank his supporters at home at low-key celebration before he took a nap.

"It's been exhilarating but they have been big days," he said.

Crystal Jones told the NewsMail she was feeling hopeful.

BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Crystal Jones at Walkervale State School. Contributed

"I have had wonderful feedback from locals," she said.

"I'll spend tonight celebrating with friends and family either way."