BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Meet your Division 8 candidates

JANE TRUSCOTT

Jane Truscott is running for Div 8 BRC seat vacated by David Batt.

1. Name one thing, specific to your division, that you will fight to make happen? Please detail how you will achieve it?

Car speed along Branyan Drive in the vicinity of the new Pump Park is a safety concern. Many young people using Pump Park often cross the road to visit the shops. I will advocate within council for an assessment of this section of road with recommendations to ensure pedestrian safety.

2. Are you a member of or affiliated with any political party? If yes, please name the party?

No.

3. Have you made any preference deals for this by-election? If yes, with who and why?

No.

4. What portfolio would you like most or what portfolio do you think would suit you best and why?

Health and regulatory services. I have had a successful career as a healthcare provider. I have a Bachelor of Laws, Masters and PhD in Nursing and Masters in Business Administration. I have served as chair on not-for-profit boards, and advisor to the government on committees and Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

5. What is the best thing about your division?

The people. Division 8 has a mix of residents from different generations creating a rich environment for a multi-generational community.

6. One thing residents complain about is the lack of communication between councillors and their constituents. If you win, how will you make yourself available to your constituents?

Community forums focusing on "troubleshooting” issues. This will provide residents the opportunity to work together to identify solutions. Attend community events. A website with an open forum for residents to share their concerns.

7. What Bundaberg issues outside of your division are you passionate about?

Our region to prosper for the benefit of all ratepayers. We can lower council rates by minimising waste and wasteful spending.

8. It's been five years since the 2013 floods. The State Government has issued a 10-year flood plan with four measures. What do you think needs to be done regarding flood mitigation?

When the Burnett River floods, residents living in the Sandy Hook area are cut off from town due to flooding over Branyan Drive. We need council to determine the feasibility of raising this section of Branyan Drive to prevent road closures.

9. On a regular basis only a handful of residents attend council meetings. How would you suggest getting residents more engaged with the council process?

Increase opportunities for public engagement in meetings. I have attended multiple briefing and ordinary council meetings and found public comment is not allowed.

10. If you lose on Saturday, will you run again?

Yes. I am committed to the Bundaberg region and want to do what I can to see everyone grow and prosper.

11. Tell us of a unique skill you have that not many people know about?

I am skilled at scholarship and learning. This has enabled me to gain multiple qualifications which will help me serve the community.

12. Say something nice about one of your opponents?

David Facer seems like a genuine person.

STEVE COOPER

Steve Cooper is running for seat on the council.

1. Name one thing, specific to your division, that you will fight to make happen? Please detail how you will achieve it?

Slowing down traffic around aged care precincts. We also need to look at a roundabout or another alternative on Branyan Drive to slow down traffic and improve crossing road safety.

2. Are you a member of or affiliated with any political party? If yes, please name the party?

No, I am not, nor have I ever been, a member of any political party.

3. Have you made any preference deals for this by-election? If yes, with who and why?

No. This election is optional preferential voting, so you should Vote 1 for your preferred candidate.

4. What portfolio would you like most or what portfolio do you think would suit you best and why?

This is not my call.

5. What is the best thing about your division?

I have enjoyed the interaction with the people of Division 8.

6. One thing residents complain about is the lack of communication between councillors and their constituents. If you win, how will you make yourself available to your constituents?

When knocking on doors people simply want to be able to contact councillors. To me, that's a phone call away. My phone is my door to my constituents. I have given my mobile out freely and am happy to have a one-on-one at any time.

7. What Bundaberg issues outside of your division are you passionate about?

Bundaberg is about to make some massive steps forward in tourism and industry. It will be my ambition to assist in making this happen and turn it in to a real future for our kids and grandkids.

8. It's been five years since the 2013 floods. The State Government has issued a 10-year flood plan with four measures. What do you think needs to be done regarding flood mitigation?

Out of all the candidates from both divisions, I believe I am the most informed on this issue. After serving on the BRC Flood Community Reference Group and also attending all meetings of the secondary Labor Government 10-year plan community process, I believe it is now time to start turning soil. It needs to be locked in so future governments cannot walk away.

9. On a regular basis only a handful of residents attend council meetings. How would you suggest getting residents more engaged with the council process?

The community will respond when they wish. It is not our role to interfere with their democratic right. As has happened many times in the past, the people will talk and that is normally at the ballot box.

10. If you lose on Saturday, will you run again?

Yes, but things do happen out of our control.

11. Tell us of a unique skill you have that not many people know about?

After 40 years in Bundy and in business I don't have many secret skills.

12. Say something nice about one of your opponents.

Both have excelled in common decency and fair play. I wish them good luck.

DAVID FACER

Division eight candidate Dave Facer.

1. Name one thing, specific to your division, you will fight to make happen?

Create an inclusive approach to dealing with all issues that arise, whether that is improvement of our drainage system, developing our parks, accessing the river from River Park Estate or advocating for a fresh approach to how council can support internet issues in our division.

2. Are you a member of or affiliated with any political party?

I am not and never have been a member of any political party. Local government should not be impacted by the powers or influences of major parties.

3. Have you made any preference deals for this by-election? If yes, with who and why?

No preference deals were sought or agreed by myself although I was approached by other candidates.

4. What portfolio would you like most or what portfolio do you think would suit you best and why?

I would be happy to serve in any portfolio, although experience in communities, recreation and emergency services would hold me in good stead for those portfolios.

5. What is the best thing about your division?

It is my home, it is where I am raising a family and where I enjoy the company of my friends.

6. One thing residents complain about is the lack of communication between councillors and their constituents. If you win, how will you make yourself available to your constituents?

By living in the division I am instantly accessible and am prepared to be stopped for a chat in the street. I would also make a commitment to engage on a face-to-face basis by having a regular survey in the area and by looking at ways to engage the community.

7. What Bundaberg issues outside of your division are you passionate about?

Inclusiveness and access for all to public areas, including processes to develop the town centre, reduce waste and ensure value for money with rates.

8. It's been five years since the 2013 floods. The State Government has issued a 10-year flood plan with four measures. What do you think needs to be done regarding flood mitigation?

I would primarily address areas that increased the safety of people and reduced the risk of loss of life, including improved evacuation routes and procedures. There is plenty of safe land in Bundaberg that business and housing developers can access.

9. On a regular basis only a handful of residents attend council meetings. How would you suggest getting residents more engaged with the council process?

Residents rely on councillors to attend meetings and represent them. If we work on innovative engagement and transparent communication processes in the division, residents keen to understand the workings of council will engage willingly.

10. If you lose on Saturday, will you run again?

If my neighbours have faith in me I would be happy to stand again.

11. Tell us of a unique skill you have that not many people know about?

I can cope with most situations by taking an optimistic and multifaceted approach to problem solving.

12. Say something nice about one of your opponents?

I hope they continue to enjoy their retirement at home in Bargara.