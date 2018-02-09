BUNDY BY-ELECTION: Meet your Division 10 candidates

DIVISION 10: The candidates in ballot order at Crystal Jones, John Learmonth, Tim Sayre and Lynne Forgan.

CRYSTAL JONES

DIVISION 10: Candidate Crystal Jones.

1. Name one thing, specific to your division, that you will fight to make happen? Please detail how you will achieve it?

I would prioritise traffic, starting with the intersection at Gibson St and Sims Rd - a blind spot and crash zone. I'd enlist council engineers. I would then follow this with other dangerous intersections such as Dunn and Soblusky, Sims and Boundary.

2. Are you a member of or affiliated with any political party? If yes, please name the party?

Councillors should be local community advocates whose affiliation is to their division's residents. If elected I will sit as an independent councillor.

3. Have you made any preference deals for this by-election? If yes, with who and why?

I happened to swap with Lynne Forgan because she was the only one who asked me.

4. What portfolio would you like most or what portfolio do you think would suit you best and why?

I'm open to whichever portfolio is available and would suit my skills.

5. What is the best thing about your division?

It's a friendly and happy place for families.

6. If you win, how will you make yourself available to your constituents?

I would carry out regular community consultation, answer all calls and be accessible. I'd have a regular newsletter online or in print, detailing progress in the division. I would work closely with local groups who know their community and what it needs.

7. What Bundaberg issues outside of your division are you passionate about?

Increasing tourism, jobs, our economy and morale. We need a Level 5 hospital and many division 10 residents want this. I've also advocated for an opt-in green waste collection and for improvements to bus stops.

8. It's been five years since the 2013 floods. The State Government has issued a 10-year flood plan with four measures. What do you think needs to be done regarding flood mitigation?

The council's own study found the East Levee would prevent flooding for a significant number of homes. The State Government study confirmed the effectiveness of this option. I would urge action on this as quickly as possible.

9. On a regular basis only a handful of residents attend council meetings. How would you suggest getting residents more engaged with the council process?

I would support using live webstreams of meetings and holding regular community forums.

10. If you lose on Saturday, will you run again?

While it's too early to know the answer, I will continue to advocate for my community regardless of the result.

11. Tell us of a unique skill you have that not many people know about?

I am good at listening to a wide range of opinions and researching the facts.

12. Say something nice about one of your opponents?

I would like to praise John Learmonth and his volunteer Bill who have acted with courtesy at pre-poll.

JOHN LEARMONTH

DIVISION 10: Candidate John Learmonth.

1. Name one thing, specific to your division, that you will fight to make happen? Please detail how you will achieve it?

The issue raised most frequently by the voters is drainage. Hearing this, my pledge is to address this community concern and meet with council and council engineers. This issue seems widespread throughout the division.

2. Are you a member of or affiliated with any political party? If yes, please name the party?

I am not affiliated with any political party. There is no party politics in council; it is about working together for the good of all.

3. Have you made any preference deals for this by-election? If yes, with who and why?

I have a preference arrangement with Tim Sayre. Tim and I both have the best interests of the division at heart and would work to our utmost to meet community expectations.

4. What portfolio would you like most or what portfolio do you think would suit you best and why?

I could contribute a great deal to sport and recreation based on my extensive past involvement with various clubs and associations as well as many charitable donations to these organisations.

5. What is the best thing about your division?

This is my division. I was born and bred here; worked, invested, developed and continue to be associated with this division.

6. One thing residents complain about is the lack of communication between councillors and their constituents. If you win, how will you make yourself available to your constituents?

I plan regular and scheduled community consultation allowing me to be the voice of their concerns.

7. What Bundaberg issues outside of your division are you passionate about?

Outside my division, I am passionate about business, both local and new to Bundaberg, and employment, both young and old. Prosperity for all through business, industry, agriculture and tourism.

8. It's been five years since the 2013 floods. The State Government has issued a 10-year flood plan with four measures: North Bundaberg evacuation routes, Bundaberg East levee, upper floodplain evacuation improvements and floodway house purchase scheme. What do you think needs to be done regarding flood mitigation?

I would work with the State Government on the existing plan and bring local knowledge and experience to ensure the plan works for the safety and protection for all of Bundaberg.

9. On a regular basis only a handful of residents attend council meetings. How would you suggest getting residents more engaged with the council process?

I would encourage anyone who attends my consultations to attend council meetings to hear their views being expressed in that forum.

10. If you lose on Saturday, will you run again?

Yes.

11. Tell us of a unique skill you have that not many people know about?

My skills (business and engineering) are not unique; just those of a successful businessman who can cover many disciplines to make things happen.

12. Say something nice about one of your opponents.

All have campaigned in a positive manner. I applaud their efforts.

TIM SAYRE

DIVISION 10: Candidate Tim Sayre.

1. Name one thing, specific to your division, that you will fight to make happen? Please detail how you will achieve it?

Poor drainage, in particular the lack of drain clearing. For me it's about fixing what we have.

2. Are you a member of or affiliated with any political party? If yes, please name the party?

I have been a member of the LNP and recently resigned. I am completely self-funded and independent and will remain so, receiving no support or donations, and will always put Division 10 first.

3. Have you made any preference deals for this by-election? If yes, with who and why?

I have included John Learmonth as number 2 on my how to vote, after it was revealed a preference deal had been done almost immediately to shut us both out.

4. What portfolio would you like most or what portfolio do you think would suit you best and why?

I am happy to serve where asked.

5. What is the best thing about your division?

That's easy - it's the people. Living in the division for over 10 years, I know that we have some of the friendliest people, who are concerned about local issues.

6. One thing residents complain about is the lack of communication between councillors and their constituents. If you win, how will you make yourself available to your constituents?

Good communication is essential and must be a mix of traditional and new ways of communicating. We will continue to utilise Facebook and website, and newsletters. Division meetings are planned. I will be at our coffee shops and out and about, at markets and on our streets, as much as possible, listening to the residents.

7. What Bundaberg issues outside of your division are you passionate about?

Jobs and business confidence. A confident, thriving business sector is essential for community growth.

8. It's been five years since the 2013 floods. The State Government has issued a 10-year flood plan with four measures. What do you think needs to be done regarding flood mitigation?

I think we need to listen to the experts, follow the plan that has been developed and ensure our State and Federal governments provide the necessary funding.

9. On a regular basis only a handful of residents attend council meetings. How would you suggest getting residents more engaged with the council process?

It would be great to have more people attending council meetings, but we all lead busy lives. It's the responsibility of councillors to engage with residents and for that good communication is essential.

10. If you lose on Saturday, will you run again?

Yes, as I believe I have a lot to offer.

11. Tell us of a unique skill you have that not many people know about?

I have an uncanny way of easily annoying my wife.

12. Say something nice about one of your opponents.

John Learmonth has a great honesty about him and a generous nature.

LYNNE FORGAN

DIVISION 10: Candidate Lynne Forgan.

1. Name one thing, specific to your division, that you will fight to make happen? Please detail how you will achieve it?

A safe set-down area at Walkervale State School. I instigated the design of the set-down area, creating a safe environment for students, parents and residents. Funding is required to progress the project. This design is ready to be implemented. I would facilitate meetings and presentations with the school to council, the cost and level of support to be determined. For council to assist financially it needs to be included in the works program and budget, costing discussions would need to be debated with fellow councillors to prioritise.

2. Are you a member of or affiliated with any political party? If yes, please name the party?

No.

3. Have you made any preference deals for this by-election? If yes, with who and why?

Yes. Crystal Jones. Preferencing can determine the outcome.

4. What portfolio would you like most or what portfolio do you think would suit you best and why?

Sport and recreation and disaster management. I am the community representative on the BRC Sport and Recreation Advisory group and I have an Advanced Diploma Public Safety (Emergency Management).

5. What is the best thing about your division?

The residents, a mixture of young and mature, and the short distance to the city heart.

6. One thing residents complain about is the lack of communication between councillors and their constituents. If you win, how will you make yourself available to your constituents?

Councillors are available 24/7, a phone call or email away. Visits with residents, regular communication and interaction, keeping constituents informed of planned actions, attending meetings and being visible in the division, interacting on a one-on-one basis.

7. What Bundaberg issues outside of your division are you passionate about?

Pathways and cycleways to create better connectivity throughout the region. Maintenance on drains, safer intersections and implementation of a green waste collection service.

8. It's been five years since the 2013 floods. The State Government has issued a 10-year flood plan with four measures. What do you think needs to be done regarding flood mitigation?

The first criteria is to save lives; implementation of the North Bundaberg evacuation routes and upper floodplain evacuation improvements will allow residents to reach safety.

9. On a regular basis only a handful of residents attend council meetings. How would you suggest getting residents more engaged with the council process?

Invitations to select community groups, with a meet and greet with all councillors to follow.

Take council meetings to the different areas within the region, eg Childers, Gin Gin

10. If you lose on Saturday, will you run again? Yes/No

Yes.

11. Tell us of a unique skill you have that not many people know about?

I hold Advanced Diploma of Public Safety (Emergency Management).

12. Say something nice about one of your opponents?

They are all equally committed to the Bundaberg region and whoever wins will do their best.