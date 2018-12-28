Bundy buys tonnes of prawns over Christmas

PRAWNS were walking out the door as residents went gangbusters for fresh, local seafood on Christmas Day.

Local seafood markets were packed with people rushing to get their hands on fresh prawns, crabs and other seafood delights, with some even waiting for hours.

Red Shed Seafood's Tony Mills expected to sell a whopping 7 tonnes for the festive day, and said that prediction was blown out of the water.

"It was bigger than any other year we've had,” he said.

"It was madness, seriously.”

He said there was a 100m line out the door, with some locals waiting 8 hours to grab the popular summer treat.

"It never ceases to amaze me how many people come through this shop,” he said.

Grunske's by the River operations manager Sian McDowell said they also had a jam-packed Christmas period.

"We had a great Christmas - we sold a lot of seafood that was wild-caught and locally produced,” she said.

"I think all of our customers would of had some fantastic seafood to eat over that period.”

With just days until another massive holiday, Grunske's is prepared for another busy time in seafood sales.

"New Year's Eve is always another popular seafood time, everybody's social so there's lot of parties,” she said.

"It's usually a really hot time of year, so everyone likes to be outside and they like to keep things simple, you can't get much simpler than fresh, wild-caught seafood.”

Midtown Marina's owner Andrea Imbrioscia said although it was a good turn-out for her shop, she didn't sell as much seafood as she had during the Christmas period two years ago.