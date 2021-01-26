Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

Owner of Barritt’s Butchery Des Barritt has created a tasty new sausage flavour for Australia Day that’s an homage to Bundy. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Nothing sounds better than mouth-watering lamb sausages and a refreshing ginger beer, on a summer afternoon and one of Bundy's favourite butchers has combined the two, creating a tasty infusion.

Owner of Barritt's Butchery Des Barritt isn't one to shy away from a challenge or from experimenting in the kitchen.

After years of creating unique and delicious flavoured sausages for Australia Day, the local butcher has done it again and this year, his new recipe is paying homage to Bundaberg.

"We try to make something different for Australia Day every year … in the past we've made vegemite, cheese and lamb, but this year we wanted to try something a little different," Mr Barritt said.

"Lamb and ginger go well together, so I thought 'why not use another local product … Bundy's own ginger beer.'"

The mouth-watering lamb sausages are soaked in Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' ginger beer for 24 hours. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Soaked in ginger beer from Bundaberg Brewed Drinks for 24 hours, with a pinch of salt, cumin, coriander and a little bit of rice flour, the lamb sausages are also gluten free.

Researching and playing around with different recipes, it took a few trials but the butcher said he's very pleased with the final result, as are his customers.

"We tried to get the balance of each ingredient right so that the ginger beer flavour could really shine," Mr Barritt said.

"It took a few times to get the recipe right and the first lot didn't hold together, but we worked it out and we're really happy with the finished product.

"Most of the products we make are gluten free, if it doesn't impact the taste, because there's some customers who actually prefer to remove gluten from their diet or they have a condition."

In fact, the butcher has sat down with a few of his regular clientele in the past to create new recipes that accommodate different dietary requirements.

And while his sausages may be savoury, the Bundy butcher is nothing but sweet when it comes to making his customers happy.

"We often get customers who have these old family recipes but mum or dad have passed and that's who used to make the sausages," Mr Barritt said.

"I ask them to bring in the recipe and I'll make it for them - so we have Italian sausages and Hungarian black pudding recipes from customers who's parents used to make it themselves.

"We make all our small goods from scratch so they are unique and handmade, but I always enjoy replicating old recipes."

With hundreds of recipes accrued over the years and with some from when Mr Barritt was an apprentice butcher himself, he makes sure the flavours are rotated regularly to keep it interesting.

Keen to keep the ginger beer flavour alive, the butcher is looking at incorporating the same ingredient into his twiggy sticks and dependent on customer feedback, may look at offering the lamb and ginger beer sausages permanently.

The sausages are $14.99 per kilo.

Barritt's Butchery is at 45 Svensson St, Bundaberg.

For more information, phone 4151 7323 or visit barrittsbutchery.com.au