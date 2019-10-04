Bundy bust: Man charged after $84k, drugs and guns found

CHARGES LAID: Bundaberg detectives have found drugs, cash, ammunition and firearms during a raid on a Gooburrum property.

CHARGES LAID: Bundaberg detectives have found drugs, cash, ammunition and firearms during a raid on a Gooburrum property.

CASH, drugs, guns and ammo has been uncovered by Bundaberg detectives during a raid on an address at Gooburrum.

Detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed the search warrant at the Booloongie Rd propery on Wednesday.

CHARGES LAID: Bundaberg detectives have found drugs, cash, ammunition and firearms during a raid on a Gooburrum property.

Police allege they found several items of interest including cannabis, methylamphetamine, seven firearms, ammunition and $84,380 in cash.

A 33-year-old Gooburrum man has been charged with a string of drug and weapons charges.

Bundaberg CIB officer-in-charg Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the Queensland Police Service was committed to preventing and disrupting all forms of criminal behaviour causing harm within the community.

CHARGES LAID: Bundaberg detectives have found drugs, cash, ammunition and firearms during a raid on a Gooburrum property.

"Those committing drug crime can expect to be caught and prosecuted at every opportunity," he said.

"I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously."

Yesterday a 33-year-old man appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with producing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing utensils, seven counts of possessing weapons and one count of possessing explosives.

He was remanded in custody and is to appear again on November 4.