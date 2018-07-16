Menu
Bundaberg court house.
Bundaberg court house. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3
Crime

Bundy businessman's lawyer told not to return empty handed

Carolyn Booth
by
16th Jul 2018 3:22 PM
THE lawyer for a Bundaberg businessman facing four charges put forward by the Office of Fair Trading has been warned not to return to court empty handed after being granted another adjournment.

Mark William Mergard and Real Estate Now are charged with being an agent who failed to pay an amount into a general trust account; dishonestly rendering an account knowing the amount to be false; failing to account to a client; and being a licensee/real estate salesperson dishonestly converting an amount to licensee's or salesperson's own or someone else's use.

Mergard's lawyer Rod Jellyman appeared by phone in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week and told Magistrate Belinda Merrin the matter could not move forward until a former employee had been interviewed - the same reason he used the last time the matter was mentioned.

Mr Jellyman said which direction the matter proceeded would ultimately depend on the witness's evidence.

Ms Merrin set the matter down for four weeks' time before Mr Jellyman indicated he would be heading overseas in two weeks.

The matter will now return to court on July 26, when a hearing date is likely to be set.

