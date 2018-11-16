Bundy businessman to start next chapter of his life

Elliott's Bookshop and Boomerang Book Exchange owner Alastair Elliott says it's time to retire.

Elliott's Bookshop and Boomerang Book Exchange owner Alastair Elliott says it's time to retire. Mike Knott BUN280417BOOK2

ELLIOTT'S Bookshop is on the hunt for book lovers seeking their next adventure.

Alastair Elliott has owned the little paperback haven for two years and now it's time for the 74-year-old to pass down the reins.

"I want to retire and it's retiring for the fifth time," Mr Elliot said.

He said each time he intended to retire, he ended up being offered work - His venture with the book store first began when he noticed the sale sign as he walked through the CBD.

"We bought it because it was a lot of fun, and to rebuild it was heaps of fun and it's been fun all the way through," he said.

"It's an attractive shop, we've built it up."

"However, we want to be selling it as a going concern so that it stays in Bundaberg for the Bundaberg people."

Mr Elliot said he was very thankful for the community that supported him during his time owning the store.

"Thank you very much all the book buyers and the visitors that have come in,"

"The people of Bundaberg have been incredibly supportive of the business - It's really lovely and I really do appreciate it."

He's already planning his retirement lifestyle.

"I've got a nice workshop at home and a lovely garden and I intend to spend a great deal more time in both of them," he said.

Mr Elliot said he's already had interest from potential buyers.