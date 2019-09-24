Bundy businessman puts hand up for 2020 council election

Businessman Tim Sayre is running for Division 10 for a second time.

BUNDABERG Chamber of Commerce's vice-president is the first to announce his intentions of running as a local councillor.

Tim Sayre's campaign announcement to run for Division 10 is timed six months before Queensland's local government elections.

Mr Sayre ran in the by-election in 2018 after Peter Heuser stepped down due to terminal ill-health.

The Division 10 seat was then held by John Learmonth, who Mr Sayre is likely campaigning against.

Mr Sayre said this election was different because he would have a longer campaign, during which he would extensively doorknock to appeal to about 6000 voters in the division.

"Council elections are always different to by-elections. People think more about the issues, they become more involved in what their councils are doing for them more than a by-election.

"It's about having plenty of time to listen to what the community wants and work on ways to deliver, should I be privileged enough to become a councillor.

"I've got no shares, no portfolios, no hidden agendas of any sort, it's purely about serving the community."

Mr Sayre was expected to lead the chamber, following Yale Morgan stepping down from the president role.

"The chamber for me is not a vehicle to move forward any political aspirations," he said.

"It's completely separate, and it's about having the integrity to maintain that division.

"If I'm lucky enough to be elected we'll look at whether there needs to be a stepping down, stepping back or if I'm able to maintain that role.

"There's precedence for people in positions such as that so it will be up to the chamber, and members if they see there's a conflict of interest and if I need step down."

Mr Sayre said that he wanted to contribute more to the community, and that he could do more than just focus on the business aspects.

"Our council at the moment as a whole is doing some good things to really push our community forward," he said.

"But it's about bringing the right people and the right voices to the table."