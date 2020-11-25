Bundy businessman fined for publicly displaying bongs

A local businessman has been fined $7000 after being found guilty of displaying and selling bongs in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A LOCAL business owner was found guilty and received a large fine in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week after selling and displaying bongs and components of bongs for sale.

In March last year Public Health Unit officers searched the business and seized in excess of 600 items which were displayed in contravention to the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 1998.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Director of Public Health Dr Niall Conroy said the items included bongs and components of bongs.

“During the case, the defence argued that these seized items were either vases, oil pourers, salad dresser and/or used to smoke herbs or tobacco,” he said.

“This was argument rejected by the Magistrate in light of the expert evidence by a former Queensland Drug Squad Detective who stated that the balance of the items were either bongs or the components of bongs.”

The Magistrate imposed a fine of $7,000 and ordered the business to pay costs of the prosecution in the amount of $2,500.

On top of the fine, seized items worth about $15,000 were forfeited to the Queensland Government.

Bongs and components of bongs are classed as prohibited products under the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 1998 (TOSPA) as they are capable of being used to administer a dangerous drug, namely marijuana.

