Bundy businessman faces court after flashing his neighbours

12th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
A BUNDY businessman who flashed his penis at his neighbour and her nine-year-old son when asked to stop causing a scene has pleaded guilty to wilful exposure.

Christopher Anthony Mulford, owner of Bundy's 420 Emporium was watched on by his wife and two young sons as he faced Magistrates Court yesterday on multiple charges.

When Magistrate Neil Lavaring asked Mulford if he understood the dangerous drug charge, Mulford quickly responded, saying marijuana wasn't a dangerous drug.

The court heard in September police went to Mulford's Thabeban residence on reports of a disturbance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Mulford had been "pissed off at the people down the street” for hooning during the night and had been shouting in the street.

Police later returned after witnesses said Mulford was threatening to burn down a car at his neighbour's address.

"A witness told the defendant to stop as children were looking on ... the defendant turned to the witness, pulled down the front of his boxers and exposed his penis,” Const Bland said.

"The witness said the defendant then began to stroke his penis and yelled out 'Suck my d--k you fat s--t ...'.”

After finding a 20cm marijuana plant, 80cm plant and six seedlings in Mulford's bedroom, police arrested him.

As he was arrested he told police he'd be "laughing at you (police) in a few months when it (marijuana) is legalised”.

Mulford said his neighbours were "obviously crackheads” and often woke his family up during the night.

Despite this, he said he regretted his actions and he had drunk "almost a carton” that day and had taken "matters into my own hands”.

He said he had grown the marijuana for personal medical use.

"I won't be doing it again until they legalise it,” Mulford said.

Mr Lavaring said Mulford "might be waiting a while”.

Mulford was fined $1400 and a conviction was recorded for the public nuisance charge.

