Bundy businessman and dad at the mercy of deadly disease

CALL FOR DONORS: Shane Frith (second from right) remains positive after he was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia or bone marrow failure, a potentially deadly disease.

CALL FOR DONORS: Shane Frith (second from right) remains positive after he was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia or bone marrow failure, a potentially deadly disease. Contributed

TO LOOK at Bundaberg's Shane Frith you wouldn't think there was a rare life-threatening disease hiding within.

After a handful of unexplained bruises and a mild case of lethargy the merchant manager at North Bundaberg agriculture business Landmark went to see his doctor just before Easter.

It took three weeks and many trips to a specialist to work out what was going on.

Mr Frith, 40, was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough red and white blood cells or platelets. There was no family history and the illness struck out of the blue.

In medical terms as aplastic means empty, and usually happens when patients have leukaemia or other severe blood disease, Mr Frith had neither.

Aplastic anaemia leaves you feeling fatigued and with a higher risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding, it may progress slowly over weeks or months, or it may come on suddenly.

It's a deadly disease with the only cure being a bone marrow transplant. Mr Frith understands it's a long-term condition which has changed his life in a short period of time.

Mr Frith is approaching six weeks in hospital and five bone marrow biopsies, a process of removing liquid from the hip.

The father-of-two is staying optimistic as he undergoes treatment in a Brisbane hospital, but he is calling for more awareness about bone marrow transplant.

Bone marrow is a red, spongy material inside bones that produces stem cells, which give rise to other cells.

"I'm doing pretty well - there are a lot of people worse off," Mr Frith said.

"It's not about my position, I'm already here.

"It's about raising awareness for people down the track.

"There's a lot of misconception out there."

He said there was a one in four chance of being a direct match with a sibling and a one in 100,000 chance of matching anyone else, so numbers really matter.

"After trying unsuccessfully to pinch some of my big sister's, I have now turned to the Australian register," he said.

"According to Australian Bone Marrow Donor Registry the number of donors we have registered per capita is quiet low compared to other countries, like USA, Germany and Brazil.

"Now, I don't believe for a second that Australians are less likely to want to give a stranger another shot at life, I just believe there is not enough awareness out there surrounding the process."

Mr Frith said joining the register was as simple as a blood test, you just needed to be between 18-45 years of age.

If you are a match, the donation procedure, leukapheresis, is non invasive and takes about four hours to perform.

"You take daily injections, that you perform yourself like a diabetic, for three days leading up to the donation to boost your stem cell numbers, then a three to four hour non invasive procedure called leukapheresis where they take blood from one arm separate the stem cells out and put the remaining blood components immediately back into you other arm," he said.

"The gift you give could be huge and extend throughout entire families and communities," Mr Frith said.

The process is nothing like I expected and the thought of having bone marrow dragged from your hip with big needles is enough to put most people off.

Click here for more information or visit the Red Cross blood service.

APLASTIC ANEMIA

Causes

Aplastic anemia develops when damage occurs to bone marrow, slowing or shutting down the production of new blood cells.

Bone marrow is a red, spongy material inside bones that produces stem cells, which give rise to other cells.

Stem cells in the bone marrow produce blood cells - red cells, white cells and platelets.

In aplastic anemia, the bone marrow is described in medical terms as aplastic or hypoplastic - meaning that it's empty (aplastic) or contains very few blood cells (hypoplastic).

Factors that can temporarily or permanently injure bone marrow and affect blood cell production include:

Radiation and chemotherapy treatments. While these cancer-fighting therapies kill cancer cells, they can also damage healthy cells, including stem cells in bone marrow. Aplastic anemia can be a temporary side effect of these treatments.

Exposure to toxic chemicals. Exposure to toxic chemicals, such as some used in pesticides and insecticides, may cause aplastic anemia. Exposure to benzene - an ingredient in gasoline - also has been linked to aplastic anemia. This type of anemia may get better on its own if you avoid repeated exposure to the chemicals that caused your initial illness.

Use of certain drugs. Some medications, such as those used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and some antibiotics, can cause aplastic anemia.

Autoimmune disorders. An autoimmune disorder, in which your immune system begins attacking healthy cells, may involve stem cells in your bone marrow.

A viral infection. Viral infections that affect bone marrow may play a role in the development of aplastic anemia in some people. Viruses that have been linked to the development of aplastic anemia include hepatitis, Epstein-Barr, cytomegalovirus, parvovirus B19 and HIV.

Pregnancy. Aplastic anemia that occurs in pregnancy may be related to an autoimmune problem - your immune system may attack your bone marrow during pregnancy.

Unknown factors. In many cases, doctors aren't able to identify the cause of aplastic anemia. This is called idiopathic aplastic anemia.

Connections with other rare disorders

Some people with aplastic anemia also have a rare disorder known as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

This disorder causes red blood cells to break down too soon.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria can lead to aplastic anemia, or aplastic anemia can evolve into paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Fanconi's anemia is a rare, inherited disease that leads to aplastic anemia.

Children born with it tend to be smaller than average and have birth defects, such as underdeveloped limbs.

The disease is diagnosed with the help of blood tests.

Risk factors

Aplastic anemia is rare. Factors that may increase your risk include:

Treatment with high-dose radiation or chemotherapy for cancer

Exposure to toxic chemicals

The use of some prescription drugs - such as chloramphenicol, which is used to treat bacterial infections, and gold compounds used to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Certain blood diseases, autoimmune disorders and serious infections

Pregnancy (rarely)

Prevention

There's generally no prevention for most cases of aplastic anemia.

Avoiding exposure to insecticides, herbicides, organic solvents, paint removers and other toxic chemicals may lower your risk of the disease.