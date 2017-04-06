Bundy businesses to battle it out for supremacy

THE 2017 Business Excellence Awards has a new major sponsor and broadened its scope to include the tourism sector to recognise its contribution to the Bundaberg economy.

Auswide Bank has come on board as a major sponsor of the Business of the Year Award.

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a great show of support by Auswide.

"Auswide Bank is such an iconic local business that now does business around Australia and it is very gratifying that they are sponsoring this year's Business of the Year Award,” Mr Morgan said.

Auswide Bank CEO Martin Barrett said he was delighted the bank was able to support the business awards.

"As a bank with its foundations in Bundaberg it is fantastic to support the chamber in recognising the abundance of business talent we have in the region” Mr Barrett said.

Mr Morgan said the awards had been expanded this year to include five tourism awards.

"We are delighted that Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism have come on board this year” Mr Morgan said.

All nominated businesses will be given a chance to attend free information sessions with hints and tips on filling out their nomination this Saturday April 8 and next Wednesday, April 12, at the office of Just Us Realty 4/42 Johanna Blvd.

To book, phone or SMS Jude on 0414 261 707.

Nominations can be made at www.bundabergchamber. com.au and close on Friday, April 28.