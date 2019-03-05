Bundy businesses take crime fighting into their own hands

FIGHTING CRIME: Fiveways Foodworks is using CCTV as a step to prevent thefts in store.

Facebook

FRUSTRATED Bundaberg stores are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to preventing crime.

Shops such as the Fiveways Foodworks store have been uploading CCTV footage to their Facebook page, without comment, as their way of naming and shaming suspected shoplifters.

On Monday the store uploaded CCTV footage of a young man allegedly attempting to take drinks from the store fridge.

It's not the first video they have shared on the social media platform with footage from previous months showing people browsing through aisles before appearing to take items from the shelves and hide them in their pockets.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said it pays off to have extra security measures.

"We have noticed after the introduction of self service there has been more people walking out with items and not paying for them,” she said.

"Any increase to security to prevent people taking food items is a benefit for everyone whether it be extra staff or installing security cameras.”

According to Queensland Police Service the overall crime rate for handling stolen goods in February was down slightly from 7.6 per cent to 6.7 per cent.

A spokesperson for the Fiveways Foodworks yesterday declined to comment.