Bundy businesses sent into lockdown after armed robbery

A MAN sent the Bundaberg CBD into lockdown yesterday after a hold up at two businesses.

Just before 1.30pm a man who allegedly had a gun in his backpack went into the Commonwealth Bank branch on Bourbong St were he demanded money.

Bundaberg Police Officer in Charge Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Gawronski said the man approached a female teller at the bank.

He grabbed the woman by the neck and demanded money.

"He stated at the time he has a gun in his bag," Snr Sgt Gawronski said.

"Fortunately he got away with nothing from that address,"

After leaving the bank the man went to the Bundaberg Post Office down the road on a push bike.

"He walked up to the teller again and demanded money and stated he had a gun in his bag," he said.

The teller complied with the man who left the scene on his bike down Bourbong St with about $3000.

Act Sen Sgt Gawronski said the man was identified by police after a witness took a photo of him and was known to them.

"He was not wearing any sort of disguise so we were able to identify him straight away," he said.

"No one was hurt luckily in this incident.

A spokeswoman from Australia Post said they were working with police through the investigations.

"We can confirm that there was a security incident at the Bourbong Street Post Office in Bundaberg's CBD this afternoon, thankfully no one was harmed," she said.

"We are working closely with police who are investigating."

A spokeswoman for the Commonwealth Bank said their priority was the safety of their staff, customers and the community.

"No customers or employees were physically injured. Our first priority is the safety of our people, our customers and members of the community," she said.

"We will work closely with the QLD police to support their efforts."

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing with the man still at large at the time of print. Both the Bundaberg Post Office and the Commonwealth Bank are expected to reopen today.