Bundy businesses, homes may never hit top NBN speeds

BE PREPARED: Open Cloud Broadband founder Luke Baker says the fibre-to-the-node technology used for the majority of NBN connections in Bundaberg will be obsolete within a decade. Eliza Goetze

ONLY four NBN customers in Bundaberg have access to fibre to the premises broadband meaning many of us are using soon-to-be obsolete technology, according to Open Cloud Broadband founder Luke Baker.

NBN statistics show there are 15,598 premises connected to the NBN with the majority connected via fibre to the node. For comparison, there are about 60,000 premises able to connect to the NBN in the greater Toowoomba area, with about 26,000 able to connect via fibre to the premise and 34,000 able to connect via fibre to the node.

New figures provided to a Senate committee revealed that only a quarter of FTTN connections could reach the top speed touted by the government of 100 megabits per second. That compares to 100 per cent of customers using FTTP.

The Federal Government argues that for the average family watching Netflix while the children are using the internet, 25Mbps offers the right amount of bandwidth at the right price.

Mr Baker, who gained national fame as part of a team who set up their own ISP in Bargara after their own frustrations with the NBN, was surprised by the figures.

"It's a bit of a shock to hear only a quarter of those will be able to hit those speeds,” he said.

"They're spending between $50 and $80 billion. It's one of Australia's largest ever infrastructure projects yet it's going to be obsolete within a decade.”

Mr Baker said it should have been an FTTP rollout from the beginning.

"I think the public are a little more educated about bandwidth,” he said.

"You can pay for a 100Mbps service but if you're sharing that with 1000 people you're not going to get that speed.”

But the NBN's loss is Mr Baker's gain. Open Cloud Broadband has almost 50 active customers, mainly in Bargara, with many more waiting in the wind.

"We have this big backlog right now we are trying to work through,” Mr Baker said

"I'm out there doing installs from 7am until 7pm. We have a lot of brand champions out there who have heard about this guy from Bargara who had internet issues and they are out there telling people and putting it on Facebook.”

Customers should visit www.facebook.com/open cloudbroadband/ and send a message as the phones are ringing off the hook.