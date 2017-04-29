27°
News

Bundy businesses encouraged to enter awards

29th Apr 2017 11:01 AM
PLANT VIEWING: Leanne Donaldson at the Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg.
PLANT VIEWING: Leanne Donaldson at the Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN150317KNAU12

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG individuals and businesses are encouraged to enter the 2017 Safe Work and Return to Work Awards.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the awards celebrate and share successful initiatives that help make Queenslanders safer at work or help get them back into employment faster.

"There are so many local businesses and individuals that go the extra yard when it comes to work health safety and return to work, and we want to hear all your great achievements,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This is about recognising outstanding achievers who promote a safe work environment, while encouraging injured workers to return to work.

"I want to urge local individuals and businesses who have made a contribution in one or more of these areas to enter these awards.”

The nomination process has been simplified to make it easier for smaller and medium-sized businesses to enter.

For more information about the awards, including entry criteria, handy hints, example entries and past-winner videos, visit worksafe.qld.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
QR closes crossings for upgrades from today

QR closes crossings for upgrades from today

MOTORISTS are being advised of a number of roads closed around the region today and tomorrow.

Restaurant owners deny closure rumours

AT THE VENUE: Giani Gorza, Melita Marschke, Steffanie Marschke, Rebecca Gorza and Ally Marschke.

Business starting to build up

Bundy's backyard burnout pad you can see from space

SMOKIN': The black ring of the burnout pad on a private property at Rubyanna can be seen from space.

Neighbours being driven to the edge

Bundy businesses encouraged to enter awards

PLANT VIEWING: Leanne Donaldson at the Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg.

Bundaberg MP says the awards celebrate successful initiatives

Local Partners

New mural for the Brewhouse

THE search for businesses to star in a culinary mural is on.

Three-year-old boy farewelled in emotional service

TRAGIC LOSS: Three-year-old Phoenix McDonald on his green motorbike.

Remembered by loved ones as a bubbly, beautiful child.

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

IMMACULATE HOME IN ONE STREET FROM THE WATER

3 Margaret Court, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well-maintained home firstly greets you with immaculate street appeal. Walking to the front entry you are welcomed with a sculptured dolphin in the front...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

RELOCATE YOUR BUSINESS HERE

3/42 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase ... $115,000 + GST

An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase for very little outlay. Positioned in the main commercial growth area of...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!