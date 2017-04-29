Bundy businesses encouraged to enter awards

BUNDABERG individuals and businesses are encouraged to enter the 2017 Safe Work and Return to Work Awards.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the awards celebrate and share successful initiatives that help make Queenslanders safer at work or help get them back into employment faster.

"There are so many local businesses and individuals that go the extra yard when it comes to work health safety and return to work, and we want to hear all your great achievements,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This is about recognising outstanding achievers who promote a safe work environment, while encouraging injured workers to return to work.

"I want to urge local individuals and businesses who have made a contribution in one or more of these areas to enter these awards.”

The nomination process has been simplified to make it easier for smaller and medium-sized businesses to enter.

For more information about the awards, including entry criteria, handy hints, example entries and past-winner videos, visit worksafe.qld.gov.au.