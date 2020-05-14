Bundy businesses 'absolutely' will benefit from concession

THE State Government's decision to waive payroll tax will "absolutely" have benefit to Bundaberg businesses claiming the Federal Government's JobKeeper payments.

Senior partner of accountancy firm Ulton, Daryl Corpe, said "anything that puts dollars in employers' pockets during this difficult period is a good thing.

There's no doubt that this concession that's been provided by the Queensland Government is good and it's what we hoped it would be," he said.

Ulton senior partner Daryl Corpe said the waiving of payroll tax was a good thing for local businesses. Picture: Ulton.

Burnett State MP Stephen Bennett said "the JobKeeper program has been an absolute godsend" for Bundaberg.

But the program had risked putting businesses over the state's payroll tax threshold, increasing their expenses.

Mr Bennett said he received about 50 letters from a Bundaberg cafe's employees, saying they would not have been able to take the JobKeeper payments due to the increased burden on the employer.

He said he had called for the State Government to waive payroll tax about a month ago.

"It took them a long time to come to the table," Mr Bennett said.

"In essence, it just seems to take them so long from when Chamber of Commerce and others like ourselves clearly see issues on the ground and we call for action, and they seem to take a long time to make their minds up."

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said "we're really happy to see it gone.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre, in Bourbong St. Picture: Chris Burns.

"We're still looking for more support from all levels of government.

"This isn't over by a long shot."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk acknowledged the struggle that businesses and employees were enduring due to social isolation restrictions, which she said had been necessary.

"To date we've done well containing the virus, and that means we may soon be able to ease some restrictions," she said.

"But life will be tough for many businesses to come, so we will ensure they don't have to foot the bill for payroll tax on the Federal Government's JobKeeper payments which are now starting to flow."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses media at Queensland Parliament. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt was unable to comment on the relationship between the State Government's decision to waive payroll tax, and Jobkeeper enrolments.

But he said there had been 850,000 JobKeeper enrolments across Australia, with almost a fifth of them coming from Queensland.

"The $130 billion JobKeeper program is a significant investment to help keep people employed and businesses operating during this unprecedented time," Mr Pitt said.

"The Coalition Government's focus is on saving lives and livelihoods throughout the coronavirus pandemic and there is a range of support available for businesses, employees, individuals and households.

"Businesses can get advice on what support is available to them at www.business.gov.au or they can call 13 28 46 7 days a week from 7am to 11pm."