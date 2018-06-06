Bundy business wins nation's top cafe gong

BUNDABERG'S very own A-Team have taken out the this year's Countrywide Café of the Year and they couldn't be prouder.

Local cafe Alowishus Delicious found out the good news at 10am yesterday and the staff could not wipe the smiles off their face.

Owner of the cafe Tracey McPhee said she was thrilled to discover they had topped the ranks of the national competition which had 734 cafes registered for the competition, including cafes from metro areas.

"We are very excited,” she said.

"For the last three weeks of the competition no runners-up were announced and it was hard to gauge where the café sat in the comp.

"I was thinking to myself before work started today, how fitting it would be for a Queensland Café to win this competition on the 6th June, Queensland Day - and we did.”

The competition ran over eight weeks, with each week the café with the most number of votes collecting a $250 voucher from Countrywide.

Alowishus won this in the first week and were in the top runners-up for the following four weeks after this.

Ms McPhee said their social media and marketing team were kept busy for the entire eight weeks of the program putting out content and encouraging customers to vote.

"It was a challenge coming up with new and fun posts, along with Instagram stories for 50 plus days all using the same content,” Alowishus employee Libby Harvey said.

After their $25,000 triumph, Alowishus Delicious thanked the on-going support of customers.

"We'd really love to thank everyone who voted and for their support and encouragement throughout the competition,” Ms McPhee said.

"We would not have won if it wasn't for the votes from our customers - it's an honour to have received their votes.”

She also thanked North Coast Foods who initially told them about the competition.

This isn't the first time Alowishus Delicious has been in the limelight.

Already this year the popular cafe has taken out the Australia Day Business Spirit Award and Culinary Tourism Business of the Year at the Bundaberg Regional Chambers of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Now they've achieved the trifecta.

Alowishus is in Earls Court.