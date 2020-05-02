Menu
BALDRY KEMP DIESEL: Administration officer Beth Tansley, spare parts interpreter Scott Pearce, owner Shane Kemp, owner Leon Baldry, tradesman Michael Davis and apprentice Jack Phillips.
News

Bundy business powering as it celebrates second anniversary

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
1st May 2020 1:06 PM
CORONAVIRUS may have thrown a spanner in the works but one Bundaberg business is steadfast in maintaining its positive outlook for the future.

Baldry Kemp Diesel celebrates its second anniversary today, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Leon Baldry and Shane Kemp opened the business following the retirement of Merv Weller of Weller Mechanical Repairs in 2015.

“Since then we had always discussed we could fill the void left by Merv and Marion Weller,” Shane said.

“In 2018, we made the decision to make the move and open Baldry Kemp Diesel,” he said.

“Here we are now, two years down the track.

“It is pretty exciting”

GROWING TEAM: Shane Kemp and Leon Baldry now employ an administrator, extra tradesman, parts interpreter and an apprentice.
In those two years, the business has grown significantly and now employs an additional tradesman, an apprentice, a parts interpreter and an administrator.

While coronavirus has presented challenges for the business community, Baldry Kemp Diesel has been able to weather the storm

“We have been a lot luckier than the others,” Leon said.

“Thankfully we have a great support network through family, friends and customers not to mention our great team we have managed to build,” he said.

“We couldn’t be happier with the direction we heading in.”

Baldry Kemp Diesel is at 23 Sheridan St, East Bundaberg.

HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Shane Kemp and Leon Baldry at Baldry Kemp Diesel over East.
