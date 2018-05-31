Bundy business owner: 'It's crippling the retail world'

BEST OF BOTH: Church in the Wild co-owner Dale O'Brien said an online presence was pivotal.

BEST OF BOTH: Church in the Wild co-owner Dale O'Brien said an online presence was pivotal. TAHLIA STEHBENS

ONLINE shopping has revolutionised the retail industry, but many small regional businesses are feeling the pinch of the challenging market it has created.

Co-owner of Bundaberg fashion outlet Church in the Wild, Dale O'Brien, said online retail had been damaging to everyone.

"There are a lot of people that are closing their doors,” Mr O'Brien said.

"We have a lot of people coming in saying they're buying online, but then they come to us to get their garments altered or tailored.

"It's frustrating that we're only getting that second-hand business when they could have just come to us in the first place.

"It's crippling the retail world, that's for sure.”

Mr O'Brien said customers were confused about the retail industry in Bundaberg.

"People get brainwashed into thinking online is cheaper, but it's often cheaper for a reason,” he said.

"They just automatically think going to Brisbane will be cheaper but we have high-quality products for the same prices, people just need to be educated on that a bit more.”

Mr O'Brien said an online identity and a can-do attitude was crucial and to stay competitive, the fashion boutique had joined it's global competition in the digital sphere.

"We get a lot of attention on our Facebook and Instagram pages, so it was a no-brainer to develop an online store,” he said.

"We're just waiting on more stock to arrive so once we've got some more content we'll be going live with a full market.

"Social media is the way of the future, and if you're not online you're going to get left behind.”

Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said business owners needed to step up to the growing challenge.

"Online shopping is a challenge and can be a threat to local businesses, however, online shopping is a reality,” he said.

"We need to ensure that our local businesses first and foremost have an online presence through online and social media, and secondly, that they are looking to be part of that online business model.”

Mr Morgan said consumers were ultimately looking for a good shopping experience, but said stores must have both physical and online stores.

"The importance of the store front, the bricks and mortar-style business, is they can provide far better experience for the customer than any online platform,” Mr Morgan said.

"I just urge our local retailers to focus on the experience they're offering.”