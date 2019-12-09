Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

A MAN has been served a hefty fine after he damaged a device that was monitoring him while he was on parole.

David John Egan faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday for one count of wilful damage.

Mr Egan was arrested and taken into custody on Friday, where he spent the remainder of his weekend, after he caused substantial damage to an electronic monitoring device.

Represented by Matt Maloy, the defence lawyer said Egan grew tired of constantly needing to charge the device, which was strapped to his ankle.

Mr Maloy said his client went to see his parole officer the day prior to the incident, where he complained about the battery life of the device, which he claimed required constant charging.

The court heard that out of frustration, Egan then attempted to remove the device by cutting the strap.

Police were then alerted and managed to locate the defendant, where they discovered that he had tried to cut the device off with a pair of scissors.

Egan told police that he was instructed by detectives to remove the device.

The court heard the extent of Egan’s criminal and traffic history.

His defence lawyer said his previous criminal offences were due to the long-term breakdown of Egan’s marriage.

Mr Egan who is a 52-year-old business owner, was on parole as a result of four dishonesty charges, when he attempted to remove the device.

The magistrate said while he took Egan’s guilty plea and time spent in custody into consideration, this breach of parole was of a serious kind as it meant Egan could not be monitored.

Egan was released from custody, fined $1500 for breaching his conditions of parole and was ordered to pay a $33 fee to the Defence Force and Corrections, to replace the device.