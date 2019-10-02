Bundy business moves: Fresh style salon but same care for hair

ONE OF Bundaberg’s best hairdresser salons have packed up the scissors and blow dryers for a new hot spot.

Signature Hair owner Helen Rimmington has been reviving clients with premium hair treatments from the Princess St location for over a decade.

But Ms Rimmington said she felt it was time to move on and the brand new Walkervale location opened the doors to their salon yesterday.

“We’ve really expanded and the size of this store is a lot more comfortable and there is ample street parking available,” Ms Rimmington said.

“I love greenery and that glam-industrial warehouse look and after a few trips to Ikea, I’m really happy how it looks.”

The new salon has upgraded from four to seven stations, has two wash basins, and a privacy barrier for waxing treatments.

With the fresh look comes a fresh feel, featuring stunning matt black chandeliers, splashes of greenery and raw timber finishes.

But Signature Hair is so much more than a place to get your next regrowth tint.

“We live the highs and lows with our clients and they are so much more than clients … they are our friends,” Ms Rimmington said.

“Our aim isn’t to hit a benchmark target, our main focus is to give clients the best possible experience.”

And that they do.

Hair stylist Lauren Rimmington is renowned by clients for her incredible baking skills, with clients checking which sweet treat is on the menu for the day they request an appointment.

The hair salon which stays open late on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights will also be offer clients a glass of wine and selected cheeses, to add to the luxurious and relaxing experience.

Ms Rimmington said while there is sometimes a stigma associated with regional hairdressers, her business has regular clients travel from major cities to get their hair done by the team at Signature Hair.

The family-friendly salon welcomes all clients, including children.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit the Facebook business page at https://bit.ly/2nhIZHj.