Bundy business fires up with major national award

BARBEQUES GALORE: David Carter and Norene Brier with their performance excellence award. Mike Knott BUN250219BAR2

HAVING taken ownership of the Barbeques Galore store in Bundaberg for a mere two years, David Carter has celebrated the anniversary in style.

At the recent Barbeques Galore national conference, held this year at Kingscliff, the Bundaberg store was the recipient of a Performance Excellence Award.

The accolade makes them one of only four who won the award across the 37 franchisee stores in Australia.

"It was certainly a pleasant surprise,” Mr Carter said.

"Of course, thanks must go to our great staff, customers and supporters who have all contributed to our winning this prestigious award.”

He said they were thrilled to have been given the award and had no intentions of slowing down any time soon. Mr Carter said they strive to have a lot of stock for the locals, from barbecues, to outdoor furniture and heating.

The local businessman said they believed in only selling barbecue and outdoor gear that was enjoyable, in line with the outdoor lifestyle enjoyed across the region.

Barbecues Galore franchise manager David Wickham congratulated David and his partner Noreen on their success.

"This award encompasses a number of criteria including customer service, sales, store layout and business management,” he said.

"The Bundaberg store has excelled in all areas.”

There are exciting times ahead for Mr Carter, who is opening a second Barbeques Galore store in Hervey Bay.

"The fit-out is underway and the store should be opening towards the end of March,” he said.

"We have quite a few customers around Hervey Bay and Maryborough, so this new store will enable us to better serve this area.”

To contact the store, phone 4152 9344.

Barbeques Galore Bundaberg is on 1 Enterprise St and open from 8.30am-5pm on weekdays, 8.30am-2.30pm on Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sunday.