Bundy business abuzz after funds deal

TRAINING: TECKnology's Leslie Lowe. Local Indigenous firm TECKnology received almost $320,000 in federal funding to increase economic opportunities, as well as offer training for Indigenous youth within the company.

TRAINING: TECKnology's Leslie Lowe. Local Indigenous firm TECKnology received almost $320,000 in federal funding to increase economic opportunities, as well as offer training for Indigenous youth within the company. Mike Knott BUN201118TEC3

A COMPANY which was brought to life by a capital injection from its indigenous founding members has set its sights on the future of local employment in the region.

TECKnology, a local indigenous company that combines traditional land knowledge with modern practices to offer environmental and agricultural services, has just received a federal government grant of $319,622 as part of the Indigenous Business Sector Strategy.

Managing director Leslie Lowe said the grant had allowed them to buy new equipment such as drones, facilities to expand their bee enterprises and would allow them to hire more locals and offer training.

"What we've achieved so far is we have taken on local contracts for council ... expanded our native bees and moved into European bee production,” Mr Lowe said. "That (funding) went towards trucks and vehicles, some high end extraction equipment for the bee industry so we can utilise them not only with modern practices with the jellybox honeys, but with our native bees as well.

"There are a lot of fields we can take the native honey to. It's a healing honey with properties in the resin, and has a lot of uses back to the traditional side and even the making of indigenous artefacts ... as we produce more honey we will be looking for more employees.”

Mr Lowe said he hopes to expand TECKnology's reach to the North Burnett and Gympie and provide feral and native animal control services.

Shari Eggmolesse is one of the five employees at TECK right now.

She said having the opportunity to get out of an office and learn something new was rewarding. "It's good, it's something different every day ... I have learnt a lot about the bees, and getting out and doing the animal control,” Ms Eggmolesse said.

"It's good to get out and experience being in the environment and be with the animals.”

"I think employment everywhere needs to be looked at, it's hard to get a job ... I'm thankful this opportunity came along.”