Bus fares are on the rise.
News

Bundy bus fares set to rise 1.8 per cent in the new year

18th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

BUNDABERG'S bus fares are set to rise.

Regional fares will increase across Queensland in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in 2019.

Head of TransLink, Matthew Longland, said from January 7 regional bus fares, including at Bundy, would increase by 1.8 per cent, which in many instances will mean little or no change to fares.

"Since the State Government's fare freeze, this is only the second increase to regional fares in the last six years,” Mr Longland said.

"Because fares are only increased in increments of 10c, for many of the lower fares, a 1.8 per cent increase won't trigger an increase and these fares will remain the same.

Mr Longland said the cost of regional bus travel remained affordable with fares well below those in South East Queensland.

"We've ensured the cost of travel remains affordable on bus services across regional Queensland.”

For more information on public transport, contact your local operator or visit the qconnect website or TransLink website www.translink.com.au or phone 13 12 30, anytime.

Bundaberg News Mail

