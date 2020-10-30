Bundy bundles to be delivered to origin fans

Bundaberg Rum and Jimmy Brings are partnering to create the ultimate Bundy Bundle for the State of Origin series. Photo: Contributed

ICE cold Bundy's are closer than ever before this State of Origin series.

Bundaberg Rum has partnered with Jimmy Brings and the NRL to create the

ultimate Bundy experience.

From now until November 22, Maroons and Blues supporters can purchase Bundy 'Halftime Hero Bundles' exclusively at Jimmy Brings or via the app.

And Jimmy Brings more than just Bundy, with all online and app purchasers automatically going into the draw to win State of Origin tickets and merchandise, as well as the chance to kick a footy and go head to head with NRL greats.

The Bundles include either Bundaberg Original UP Rum, a goalpost bucket and mini football so fans can dial up their halftime entertainment at home and take on the #BundyBucketChallenge.

The challenge will unify NRL favourites including the North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, as well as Damien Cook, Alex Glenn and Jake Trbojevic, who are also ready to give it their best shot.

While the Jimmy Brings deliveries aren't available in Bundaberg, the package is yet another example of Bundy's local drop bringing people together.

NRL legend Bryan Fletcher said it was great to see State of Origin connect Bundaberg Rum and NRL fans.

"While the boys are preparing to cement a win, fans can order a Bundy Bundle and cheers before the final buzzer," he said.

"Yet again, Bundy is delivering the great taste we all know and love, and bonus halftime entertainment that you just can't pass on."

Fletcher and former Parramatta Eels and Blues great have already give the Bundy Bucket Challenge a test run.

"Fletch and I had a lot of fun giving the Bundy Bucket Challenge a go - it put us through our paces," he said.

"To claim victory, you need more than half or three-quarter effort to stay in touch.

Prop yourself up and give it your best 'kick from the couch', 'cut-out kitchen pass' or

'grubber magic'."