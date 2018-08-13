Builders sitting pretty amid fears of a state plummet

Bundaberg's Kleidon Master Built Homes director Brett Kleidon said he didn't see a rise when the grant was established and didn't expect to see a fall now it was ending.

WHILE building approvals across Queensland could face a sharp drop following the State Government's axing of the $5000 boost for newly built homes, Bundaberg builders are sitting pretty.

Bundaberg's Kleidon Master Built Homes director Brett Kleidon says he expects the region to continue building homes at the same comfortable pace.

And while Master Builders Queensland says it fears the fall-out from a lack of new builds, Mr Kleidon is looking for extra tradies.

Building approvals surged across Queensland in the month of June, with the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing house approvals up 27 per cent and units up 60 per cent.

It's the largest monthly gain since 2015, and Master Builders' Deputy CEO, Paul Bidwell, believes the end of the boost to the First Home Owners' Grant is a contributing factor.

"We're attributing the jump in numbers for new homes to people seeking to get their contracts over the line before the end of the boost," Mr Bidwell explained.

"Housing finance figures also showed a surge in first home owners securing finance, which now appears to be topping out.

"While only time and future numbers will tell, we believe this is evidence of the importance of the State Government's $5000 boost for first home buyers. Let's hope we don't see a significant drop next month as a result."

Mr Kleidon, however, said he didn't see a rise when the grant was established and didn't expect to see a fall now it was ending.

"We have been pretty busy the last 12 months, so much so, we are looking for more tradies," he said.

"I don't believe there will be a drop.

"The coastal areas are one of the busiest with a lot of southerners moving to the region."

Mr Kleidon said he didn't have a lot of purchasers that fell into the first home buyer category.

He believes the market in the Rum City was sitting steady.

Mr Bidwell said the increase was almost entirely experienced in the south east, with Brisbane approvals up 58 per cent, rounded out by the Gold and Sunshine Coasts up 84 per cent and 30 percent respectively.

"While southeast Queensland is leading the charge, it's good to see regions north of the Sunshine Coast are rebounding as well," Mr Bidwell said.