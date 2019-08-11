Bundy builders collect awards

The Master Builders Queensland's Wide Bay Burnett President's Award went to this Stroud Homes house at Gin Gin.

BUNDABERG stood out when it came to celebrating construction projects in a housing awards event held on Friday night.

Two of the three awards in the construction category in the Wide Bay Burnett Masters Builders Housing and Construction Awards went to Bundaberg construction company Murchie Constructions.

The company was recognised for the multi-purpose hall that it built at Kepnock State High School, and for the performing arts centre at Bundaberg State High School.

There were 29 categories of awards presented throughout the night at the Bundaberg Multiplex spread across housing, construction, and speciality projects, and recognised construction companies as well as individuals.

The winners would compete against other projects across the state.

Master Builders regional manager Ian Langer said the standard of nominations for the awards were of a high standard, which made it difficult for judges.

"The quality of the winning homes is second to none and epitomises what living in the Wide Bay region is all about,” Mr Langer said.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was the first time in 30 years that the regional awards had been held in Bundaberg.

He said that it was because the multiplex offered a suitable venue for the awards night.

"It was great to see excellence in the building industry showcased and celebrated,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Congratulations to all award winners.

"Great to see Stroud Homes from Bundaberg take out the prestigious President's Award for their affordable Savannah home at Gin Gin.”

Stroud Homes' project is a Savannah Class 262 metre square metre house designed for a family.

Its windows were well positioned and combined with corner glass sliding doors provided natural light and opened the housing up to the outside.

Judges described the house as one that was able to combine parents' privacy with open space and outdoor living.

"It typified the concept of the Presidents' Award and is a truly affordable family home that Queenslanders can aspire to,” the judges said.

The Apprentice of the Year award went to Chris McKenzie, who works for Bundaberg's JRZ Constructions.

JRZ Constructions also received an award for its Marines Way project, which was credited for its innovative use of space.