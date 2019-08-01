Bundy builders back $5k incentive scheme for home buyers

A LOCAL builder said he will be urging the Bundaberg Regional Council to use the $5000 incentive scheme that Rockhampton has set up for home buyers.

From today Rockhampton residents signing a contract for a new house in the next 18 months will be given the grant by their local council, and would be subsidised in rates in the first year.

Bundy Homes builder Michael Randall said it was the same type of incentive that was pitched to government previously to bolster the struggling building industry.

"Fantastic, this is exactly what we want to do in Bundaberg except ours was going to be $10,000,” Mr Randall said.

"I strongly encourage our council to do the same.

"If Rockhampton could do it surely we can.”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the scheme was "an interesting idea”.

"We'll take a look at it as part of the next budget deliberations,” the spokesman said.

Rockhampton mayor, Margaret Strelow, said the aim was to increase the supply of local houses, stimulate the housing industry, and trigger new subdivisions and rateable properties.

It would be an investment for the regional council as it would recoup its grant funds through the property's rates within seven years.

"We anticipate that this grant will trigger an increase in new houses of somewhere in the order of 50 per cent or more over the next 18 months,” she said.

JRZ Homes builder Jesse Zielke said "wow” when learning about Rockhampton's scheme.

"That probably follows on from the story about the low vacancy rate,” Mr Zielke said, referring to an article yesterday which said Bundaberg's rental market was the tightest it had been in more than a decade, outside of flood times.

"Our industry would love our council to think of something like this.

"It does bring a lot of investment and other spending to the town and more ratepayers.

"Building employs a lot more people than buying a house does.”

Urban Development Institute of Australia's Bundaberg branch president Nathan Freeman said the group met regularly with the council to determine what new development schemes could be created, now that the Open for Development Scheme has ended.

"I don't necessarily think we have to copy Rockhampton but we can look at what may or may not work.

"There could be multiple incentives out there.

"What worked in Rockhampton may not necessarily work in Bundaberg here.”