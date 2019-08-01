Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file image of an award winning house constructed in Queensland.
A file image of an award winning house constructed in Queensland. Ross Eason
Council News

Bundy builders back $5k incentive scheme for home buyers

Chris Burns
by
1st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL builder said he will be urging the Bundaberg Regional Council to use the $5000 incentive scheme that Rockhampton has set up for home buyers.

From today Rockhampton residents signing a contract for a new house in the next 18 months will be given the grant by their local council, and would be subsidised in rates in the first year.

Bundy Homes builder Michael Randall said it was the same type of incentive that was pitched to government previously to bolster the struggling building industry.

"Fantastic, this is exactly what we want to do in Bundaberg except ours was going to be $10,000,” Mr Randall said.

"I strongly encourage our council to do the same.

"If Rockhampton could do it surely we can.”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the scheme was "an interesting idea”.

"We'll take a look at it as part of the next budget deliberations,” the spokesman said.

Rockhampton mayor, Margaret Strelow, said the aim was to increase the supply of local houses, stimulate the housing industry, and trigger new subdivisions and rateable properties.

It would be an investment for the regional council as it would recoup its grant funds through the property's rates within seven years.

"We anticipate that this grant will trigger an increase in new houses of somewhere in the order of 50 per cent or more over the next 18 months,” she said.

JRZ Homes builder Jesse Zielke said "wow” when learning about Rockhampton's scheme.

"That probably follows on from the story about the low vacancy rate,” Mr Zielke said, referring to an article yesterday which said Bundaberg's rental market was the tightest it had been in more than a decade, outside of flood times.

"Our industry would love our council to think of something like this.

"It does bring a lot of investment and other spending to the town and more ratepayers.

"Building employs a lot more people than buying a house does.”

Urban Development Institute of Australia's Bundaberg branch president Nathan Freeman said the group met regularly with the council to determine what new development schemes could be created, now that the Open for Development Scheme has ended.

"I don't necessarily think we have to copy Rockhampton but we can look at what may or may not work.

"There could be multiple incentives out there.

"What worked in Rockhampton may not necessarily work in Bundaberg here.”

bundaberg regional council first home buyers master builders
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Worst year on record? Region's flu toll soars to 1125

    premium_icon Worst year on record? Region's flu toll soars to 1125

    Health DESPITE health professionals warning it's too early to say this is the Wide Bay region's worst flu season on record, the figures speak for themselves.

    • 1st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy port stats don't jell with minister's figures

    premium_icon Bundy port stats don't jell with minister's figures

    Politics Crunching the numbers on ports

    • 1st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Dancer's big step as career leaps in new direction

    premium_icon Dancer's big step as career leaps in new direction

    Entertainment Riley Baldwin is buzzing ahead of a new show, The Hive.

    • 1st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    WATCH: Ongoing dry fires up region's cane harvest

    premium_icon WATCH: Ongoing dry fires up region's cane harvest

    Rural Conditions driving sugar content up daily