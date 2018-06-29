BUNDY BUDGET: Water and waste fees frozen, dog rego rises

AS PREDICTED by the NewsMail on Tuesday, Bundaberg residents will see a 1.9 per cent rise in rates following yesterday's adoption of the 2018/19 Council Budget.

Significantly below last year's 3.45 per cent lift, the rate increase is the lowest in the amalgamated council's 10-year history.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said he understood many in the region were doing it tough, which is why the council had limited this year's rate rise to match the national inflation rate.

While still maintaining one of the largest capital infrastructure spends, Cr Dempsey said the delivery of the budget had seen a freeze on water excess and household waste fees.

"Cost of living pressures have been brought down in relation to rates,” he said.

The $148 million rate revenue makes up 78 per cent of the $189 million operating fund budgeted by the council. Of the $189 million, the council forecast a surplus of $4.27million in the 2018/19 budget.

Committing $90 million to capital projects, Cr Dempsey said the focus was on building better communities and stimulating economies.

Most notable of the capital projects were allocations of $20 million to roads, $6.57 million to stormwater drainage, $3.25 million to parks and sporting facilities, and $2.67 million for footpaths.

Cr Dempsey said the comparatively small rate increase stemmed from the local government's efforts to identify inefficiencies within the council's system, and tackling them.

"The council, like every household, has electricity prices going up, insurance prices, fuel, as well as other cost of living expenditure across out procurement,” he said.

When asked where the majority of the spending was going, Cr Dempsey said the bulk of ratepayers' money would be reinvested into the region.

"It goes back into ensuring jobs go to local businesses and contractors and also (so) a hard working council team has enough jobs to continue through the year,” he said.

Finance portfolio spokesman, councillor Steve Cooper said individual ratepayers could see variations above or below the 1.9 per cent rate increase depending on property valuations and utility charges.

The budget's only stand-out increase was directed at dog owners, with a 2.5 per cent rise in registration fees - a change approved two months ago.

Fees that will see a zero increase include swimming pool admissions, entry into Hinkler Hall of Aviation and Fairymead House, pensioner dog registrations, airport car parking, home and community care, neighbourhood centres, disability services, client transport and some cemetery fees.

Following on from last year's introduction of a community and environment charge, the council will again make and levy a $50 charge per rateable assessment, which include two free waste vouchers per home.

For the 2018/2019 financial year, the council will levy a $30 charge for Rural Fire Services.

In relation to discounts, a 10 per cent reduction will be applied when general rates levied by council are paid on time.

No discounts apply to special rates and utility charges.

Early payment and pensioner discounts amount to $8.5 million of the 2018/19 rates levy.