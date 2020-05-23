Bundy bucket list: Dive into region these school holidays

BUNDABERG Tourism has launched a campaign to ­encourage locals to holiday at home.

It's the first of the destination's restart campaigns to help get the local economy back on its feet.

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said the Bundaberg region was a "bucket-list destination".

"We're the southern-most access point to the Great Barrier Reef, we are known worldwide for our iconic rum and brewed drinks, and we are the home to the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter," she said.

"In 2019, 1.7 million people travelled to Bundaberg for a holiday, and our local tourist and hospitality industries are one of the main economic drivers for our community because of this.

"Our lives have been so busy prior to coronavirus, and many of our residents haven't really had the chance to get out and enjoy our incredible backyard properly.

"So we're calling all locals to put our backyard on your bucket list, to invite your friends and relatives to come and explore the Bundaberg region and to support our local businesses by spending our money right here."

Brooke Olive - Barolin Rocks Dive Site - Reef Within Reach.

Ms Reid said local tourism operators around the region were working hard on their Covid-Safe plans to reopen in the next few months.

Ms Reid encouraged ­locals to invite friends and family within a 250km radius of Bundaberg to visit the ­region once restriction eased in the school holidays.

"Many people are planning to travel within government limits over the upcoming school holidays," she said this week.

Ms Reid also encouraged locals to eat at some of Bundaberg's award-winning restaurants or create dishes of their own with produce from local farmgates and markets.

"We know people will want to leave town to visit their friends and relatives as restrictions ease, but we urge you to invite them back to Bundaberg. Queenslanders support Queenslanders," she said.

BACKYARD HOLIDAY

Here are some of the places to add to your Bundy bucket list:

• Bundaberg Rum Distillery

• Lady Elliot Island

• Lady Musgrave Island

• The Windmill Cafe

• Water St Kitchen

• Mount Walsh

To see the attractions available around the region visit www.bundabergregion.org.

