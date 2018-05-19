Menu
EXCITED: Bundy brothers Joel and Josh Haack in London.
Bundy brothers abroad are ready for royal wedding

Crystal Jones
by
19th May 2018 5:00 AM

AS THE United Kingdom gears up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Bundaberg brothers Joel and Josh Haack are getting ready to celebrate.

Joel said the mood in London was relaxed but excited as locals awaited the fanfare of the royal wedding, set to begin at 9pm our time.

"Everyone seems to be quite chilled about the wedding but I'm sure they are all pretty excited, just as I am,” he said.

"Ever since the announcement of the wedding date merchandise has hit the shelves.

"I bought myself a magnet, as who wouldn't want a picture of Meghan Markle on their fridge?”

Joel, who moved to the UK to play football, work and travel, says he's got his plans sorted for the big event.

"I will most likely be sat at the local (pub) sinking some pints watching it on the TV,” he said.

As for the level of excitement around the wedding, Joel reckons Aussies and Brits are on a par.

Bundaberg woman Judy Cairns, who is also in the UK, said the feeling in Colchester, Essex, was a little more subdued.

"Not a real lot of excitement here,” she said.

For those who are getting ready with cups of tea and their best dress, TV stations will be broadcasting the wedding tonight with Meghan expected to arrive on the steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, slightly before 9pm.

Josh and Joel Haack have had great times in London, including meeting British boxer Amir Khan.
