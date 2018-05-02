Bundy-Brissy: The dream world locations you can fly cheaper

TOUGH CHOICE? Fly flex to Brisbane or head off to Hawaii?

THINKING of going away for the weekend?

Perhaps you'd think a quick trip to Brisbane may be the cheapest and best option, but depending on how you get there, you may be wrong.

Flights from Bundaberg to Queensland's capital this weekend will set you back from $310 return with Qantas, up to an eye-watering $816 for flex return tickets.

Most return flights come with a hefty price tag of $412.

Flying with Alliance won't save you much more.

Bookings are around $364 return at the weekend.

QANTAS: Bundaberg travellers will see more of our Q400 turboprop aircraft operating flights. This aircraft offers 74 seats compared with the 50 seat which were previously used. Brent Winstone

A quick search online reveals you could fly return from Brisbane to Bali costing just $276.

For less than flex flights from Bundy to Brisbane, you could spend the weekend sunning yourself in Hawaii with Jetstar.

And how about Brisbane to Phuket for $638 or Fiji for $617.

A flight from Brisbane to Sydney wills set you back $130 return.

You could even go Brisbane to Darwin for $218 return.

The price you can pay to fly one-way to Brisbane. File

New Zealand can be your holiday destination for $337 return, and for just $153 more than flex fares between Bundy and Brisbane, you'd find yourself half a world away in Bueos Aires, according to Flight Centre.

So what's the reason we're paying so much to get to the big smoke?

A QantasLink spokesman said it was wrong to assume flight-time was the only relevant factor in pricing.

A list of international return flight prices. File

"There are a number of factors that contribute to how airlines determine fare pricing including airport charges for landing and security fees, aircraft type (and operating costs), competitor activity and customer demand,” he said.

"It's not accurate to simply use distance as a factor in the determination of airfare pricing.”

The spokesman said there was a complex structure to pricing and it wasn't fair to compare domestic and international flight prices.

"Common to all airlines is the fact that the closer you book to the date of travel, or in certain high-demand days across the week, the higher the fare is likely to be,” he said.

Of course the only problem with flying overseas, is you've got to get to Brisbane to get there.