Bundy brings home surf lifesaving win

OUR surf lifesavers undoubtedly made a splash at the State Surf Rescue Championships at the weekend.

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club (BSLSC) saw seven lifesavers compete and the club was awarded the overall Handicap Trophy for the first time.

The Under-14 age group cleaned up with local lifesaver Ky Woods winning gold as the Under-14 Male Champion Lifesaver and Ella McCaig winning Bronze in the Under-14 Female Champion Lifesaver, with Jasmyn Theuerkauf in sixth place.

"This was the first State Surf Rescue Championships the Under-14 members had competed in and performed with exceptional results and sportsmanship,” BSLSC Surf Rescue team manager Jocelyn Bowman said.

"It is fantastic to see these junior lifesavers stepping up to the additional training and studying that is required to compete at these championships - all the events need discipline and skill to compete at the state level.”

Ms Bowman said the champion lifesaver competitors were tested on their physical, academic and precision resuscitation as an individual.

Under-15 Patrol Team Jessica Vaggs, Ky Woods, Ella McCaig, and Jasmyn Theuerkauf.

"The Under-14 competitors then combine these skills to work as part of a patrol team and are tested in an intensive scenario situation including water rescues and first aid treatments,” she said.

"Three Bundaberg SLS teams qualified to compete in first aid, these teams consist of two members. The event requires extensive first aid knowledge and confidence to identify and treat patients as required. The scenarios the competitors are exposed to are real-life injuries.

"The Under-14 competitors have shown excellent lifesaving skills, considering they only completed their Surf Rescue Certificate and commenced patrolling at the start of the 2016-2017 season.

"Following the Bundaberg SLSC previous years' successes, this weekend's success is due to the collaboration of coaches from Bundaberg SLSC, input from current participants and having very encouraging and supportive families.”

The Under-14s weren't the only ones to take the podium, with Laura Greenhalgh winning the silver in the Open Female Champion Lifesaver.

Laura is now eligable to compete at the Australian Surf Rescue Championship this month on the Gold Coast.

For the full championship results, go to www.lifesaving.com.au.